Royalton Barracks/ DUI/ Gross Neg Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B202308
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Geno
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802 234 9933
DATE/TIME: 7/19/2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89, MM 25, Bethel, VT
VIOLATION: DUI, Gross Negligent Operation.
ACCUSED: Amelia C Corse
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Gladwyne, PA
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 7/19/21 at approximately 0100 hours, Vermont State Police received a report
of a wrong way driver on Interstate 89, Mile Marker 27 in Bethel, VT. Initial
call information stated the vehicle was heading southbound in the northbound
lane.
Troopers then received a call that there was a vehicle in the median in the area
of mile marker 25. Upon Troopers arrival, the operator was identified as Amelia
Corse. Corse was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to
the Royalton Barracks. She was released on criminal citation to answer to the
charges of DUI and Gross Negligent Operation. Corse was not injured in this
crash. Vermont State Police was assisted by Bethel Fire and White River Valley
Ambulance.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/4/21 @ 0800
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL: none
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.