Royalton Barracks/ DUI/ Gross Neg Operation

CASE#: 21B202308

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Geno

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802 234 9933

DATE/TIME: 7/19/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89, MM 25, Bethel, VT

VIOLATION: DUI, Gross Negligent Operation.

ACCUSED: Amelia C Corse

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Gladwyne, PA

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 7/19/21 at approximately 0100 hours, Vermont State Police received a report

of a wrong way driver on Interstate 89, Mile Marker 27 in Bethel, VT. Initial

call information stated the vehicle was heading southbound in the northbound

lane.

Troopers then received a call that there was a vehicle in the median in the area

of mile marker 25. Upon Troopers arrival, the operator was identified as Amelia

Corse. Corse was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to

the Royalton Barracks. She was released on criminal citation to answer to the

charges of DUI and Gross Negligent Operation. Corse was not injured in this

crash. Vermont State Police was assisted by Bethel Fire and White River Valley

Ambulance.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/4/21 @ 0800

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL: none

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.