Rutland Barracks / Fatal Motor-Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B402924

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Malmgren

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: July 18, 2021 / 1720 hours

STREET: Danby Pawlet Road

TOWN: Danby, VT

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Danby Pawlet Rd.

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Cloudy, warm.

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear, mostly dry.

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Scot Rafus

AGE: 51

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mount Tabor, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2004

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Trailblazer

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Yes, fatal.

HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On July 18, 2021, at approximately 1720 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a reported single-vehicle rollover crash on Danby Pawlet Rd., in the Town of Danby.

Upon arrival to the scene, Troopers located a maroon Chevrolet trailblazer that came to a position of uncontrolled rest, overturned on the roadway. Operator #1 (Rafus), was transported by ambulance to the Rutland Regional Medical Center for medical treatment.

Initial investigation revealed that Rafus was operating Vehicle #1 travelling westbound on Danby Pawlet Rd., when he drove off the north side of the roadway, which ultimately caused his vehicle to roll and come to a position of rest, overturned, in the westbound lane of travel.

Rafus was ejected from the vehicle and later succumbed to his injuries while at the Rutland Regional Medical Center.

The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the Northshire Rescue Squad, Granville Rescue Squad (NY), Danby Volunteer Fire Department and the Pawlet Volunteer Fire Department.

