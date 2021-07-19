Rutland Barracks/ DUI#3

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B402547

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Eden Neary

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802.773.9101

DATE/TIME: 6/26/2021 at 1855 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: N. Main St, Rutland City, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #3

ACCUSED: Lisa A. Beauchamp

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 26, 2021 the Vermont State Police located a be on the lookout vehicle at the Shell Gas Station on N. Main Street in Rutland City, VT. The operator of the vehicle was reportedly impaired.

Troopers contacted the operator, Lisa A. Beauchamp of Rutland, and subsequently screened her for DUI. Beauchamp was arrested and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. Beauchamp was released on a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: July 12, 2021 @ 10 AM

COURT: Rutland Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:N/A

BAIL:N/A

MUG SHOT: Not included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.