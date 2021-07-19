Rutland Barracks/ DUI#3
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B402547
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Eden Neary
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802.773.9101
DATE/TIME: 6/26/2021 at 1855 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: N. Main St, Rutland City, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #3
ACCUSED: Lisa A. Beauchamp
AGE: 61
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 26, 2021 the Vermont State Police located a be on the lookout vehicle at the Shell Gas Station on N. Main Street in Rutland City, VT. The operator of the vehicle was reportedly impaired.
Troopers contacted the operator, Lisa A. Beauchamp of Rutland, and subsequently screened her for DUI. Beauchamp was arrested and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. Beauchamp was released on a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: July 12, 2021 @ 10 AM
COURT: Rutland Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION:N/A
BAIL:N/A
MUG SHOT: Not included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.