Xicato Announces Partnership with Leading Midwest Sales Agency
BR Lighting & Controls Magnifies Xicato’s Presence in Lighting and Smart Building Projects in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana
We are uniquely positioned to meet the ever-growing needs of smart building projects with Xicato on our line card.”LOS GATOS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xicato, the leading provider of Bluetooth smart building wireless controls and highest quality spot and linear light sources, today announced a partnership with BR Lighting & Controls, a manufacturers’ representative firm, to promote and sell the broad Xicato portfolio of lighting and controls solutions to customers and building project owners in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.
BR Lighting & Controls has almost 60 years of experience in lighting sales and are well-known in the tri-state region for their top-notch customer service. Xicato’s expansive portfolio of premium flexible linear lighting, XFL, supported by Xicato’s Smart Bluetooth wireless controls, is a winning combination with BR Lighting & Controls’ technology solution-oriented approach to smart building projects in their 2 million plus populated region.
“The new partnership with Xicato allows us to offer a premium brand of lighting that encompasses their top-of the line light sources, highly-rated linear lighting, and award-winning smart controls from a global leader that enhances our portfolio of resources for our respective market,” said Cliff Brooks, Sales Manager of BR Lighting & Controls. “We are uniquely positioned to meet the ever-growing needs of smart building projects with Xicato on our line card.”
“BR Lighting & Controls is a fantastic addition to the Xicato global partner ecosystem. Their deep and diversified technical knowledge, combined with their customer-centric focus, will serve Xicato well in the Midwest region of the United States,” said Tom Howe, VP of Global Sales of Xicato.
About BR Lighting & Controls:
We are professional sales representatives for lighting manufacturers in the areas of commercial, industrial, landscape and decorative lighting. BR Lighting & Controls serves the Greater Cincinnati and Southwest Ohio area, the Northern Kentucky area, Greater Dayton and Springfield area and Southeastern Indiana. Our knowledgeable staff is highly trained and dedicated to identify the lighting solution for your project.
We reach out to architectural firms, lighting designers, electrical engineering firms, electrical contractors, electrical distributors, and end users to assist selecting the proper lighting product for a variety of applications. We collaborate with Distributors, Engineers, Architects and End Users, provide Writing Specification, Design Consulting, Site Surveys, Energy Audits & Rebate Application Assistance, plus Customer Service for Repair & Maintenance. Customer service is our #1 goal. We provide the customer with the information they need to decide which lighting and controls products best fits their lighting application.
About Xicato Inc.:
Xicato, named Company of the Year by Construction Tech Review for Top Intelligent Building Solution Providers in 2021, is defining the future of smart buildings, delivering the absolute best quality, highest performing, most reliable, and one of the broadest portfolio spot and linear light sources; world-class LED drivers; as well as other wirelessly connected intelligent devices including sensors, switches, gateways, controls electronics, and software; plus, installation and commissioning services. Xicato products inspire architects, designers and building owners to dream up and create more beautiful and healthier environments with smarter and more connected experiences. With an installed base of over 10 million nodes, spanning thousands of locations in over 30 countries, and backed by a strong team of innovators based in Silicon Valley, Xicato continues to stay ahead of customer needs in a variety of verticals including the world’s most renowned museums and cathedrals, retail shops and hotels, offices and hospitals. For more information, visit xicato.com. Xicato and the Xicato logo are registered trademarks of Xicato, Inc.
