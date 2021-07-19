VSP News Release - Alburg, VT - Unlawful Mischief / Possession of Fireworks - Case#21A202654 - VSP Saint Albans - Sgt. John Bruzzi
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A202654
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. John Bruzzi
STATION: VSP - Saint Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 7/17/2021 @ approximately 2119
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 2 South / Alburg, VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief / Possession of Fireworks
ACCUSED: Joseph Rozwadowski
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburg, VT
VICTIM: Mackenzie Bertsche
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburg, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 17, 2021 at approximately 2119 hours, State Police were notified of a fireworks complaint on Route 2 in Alburg. Complainant, Mackenzie Bertsche (age 22) called to advise that her neighbor, Joseph Rozwadowski (age 46) was setting off fireworks in his driveway, and one of them struck her residence.
Upon arrival, State Police verified there was a dent in the siding where the firework hit the residence, as well as some coloring and what appeared to be burn residue. It is estimated at approximately $100 worth of damage. When Rozwadowski was interviewed, he initially denied any involvement, but later admitted that when he was setting off the fireworks, one fell over prior to going off. It was also determined that he did not have a permit for the fireworks.
Rozwadowski was cited at the scene for unlawful mischief and possession of fireworks. He was ordered to appear in Grand Isle Court for those charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/26/2021 @ 0830
COURT: Grand Isle
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
