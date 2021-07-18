Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
RE: Clarendon - Creek Rd

Roadway is back open.

 

Creek Rd in Clarendon is closed in the area of house 2997 due to a motor vehicle accident. 

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

 

 

