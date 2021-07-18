St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI, Negligent Operation, Reckless Endangerment
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A403403
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 7/18/2021 at approximately 1133 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 south, mile marker 124
VIOLATION: DUI, Negligent Operation, Reckless Endangerment
ACCUSED: Cheri Koehler
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Billerica, MA
VICTIM: Samuel Weaver
AGE: 57
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers were notified of a
vehicle crash between a passenger car and tractor trailer unit located on
Interstate 91 in the town of Barnet, Vermont. Investigation revealed the
operator of the passenger vehicle, Koehler, was under the influence of alcohol. Troopers believed Koehler
crashed her vehicle intentionally. Koehler was processed at the St. Johnsbury Barracks and issued a
citation for DUI, Negligent Operation, and Reckless Endangerment.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/2/2021
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Evan Johnson
Vermont State Police
St. Johnsbury Barracks
Phone: 802-748-3111
Fax: 802-748-1585