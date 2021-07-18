Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI, Negligent Operation, Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A403403

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson                           

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 7/18/2021 at approximately 1133 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 south, mile marker 124

VIOLATION: DUI, Negligent Operation, Reckless Endangerment

 

ACCUSED: Cheri Koehler                                              

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Billerica, MA

 

VICTIM: Samuel Weaver

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers were notified of a

vehicle crash between a passenger car and tractor trailer unit located on

Interstate 91 in the town of Barnet, Vermont.  Investigation revealed the

operator of the passenger vehicle, Koehler, was under the influence of alcohol.  Troopers believed Koehler

crashed her vehicle intentionally.  Koehler was processed at the St. Johnsbury Barracks and issued a

citation for DUI, Negligent Operation, and Reckless Endangerment.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/2/2021          

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: No   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not included

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Evan Johnson

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

Phone: 802-748-3111

Fax: 802-748-1585

 

St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI, Negligent Operation, Reckless Endangerment

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

