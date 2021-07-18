St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI, Negligent Operation, Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A403403

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 7/18/2021 at approximately 1133 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 south, mile marker 124

VIOLATION: DUI, Negligent Operation, Reckless Endangerment

ACCUSED: Cheri Koehler

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Billerica, MA

VICTIM: Samuel Weaver

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers were notified of a

vehicle crash between a passenger car and tractor trailer unit located on

Interstate 91 in the town of Barnet, Vermont. Investigation revealed the

operator of the passenger vehicle, Koehler, was under the influence of alcohol. Troopers believed Koehler

crashed her vehicle intentionally. Koehler was processed at the St. Johnsbury Barracks and issued a

citation for DUI, Negligent Operation, and Reckless Endangerment.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/2/2021

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

