The Grief Deck publishes FURIES 4 Covid-19
Blue mood by Kevin Kramer.
Collage by Ibbitson
Picking up the pieces online or Independent book store for 21-22 as The Grief Deck published FURIES 4 Covid-19 by Daniel P Quinn.
ArtsPR is still struggling to update our plans for 2021/22 amidst the chaotic web; world in which we live with overwrought temperatures, floods, fires, droughts and Covid-19.”NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PICKING UP THE PIECES FROM 2020 while linking the past from The Grief Deck to create a better future for all of us.
— Daniel P Quinn
Near the end of 2019 we had plans for a diverse 2020 season. Of these, we did achieve a January 30th program on Newark, Italy and me (Lulu Books 2019) at as a special event at Watchung Books in Montclair. To honor the grim plight of Syria we also did an outreach program to introduce members of our ArtsPR community to Fattal's Syrian store in Paterson. We have been in a deep frieze Blue mood ever since captured skillfully by Kevin Kramer.
The southside of Paterson has grown into a thriving Arab community over the last few decades and transformed that part of Paterson and nearly Clifton. This was a gesture against the wild anti-immigrant rhetoric from djt at The White House. This history is also featured in my book: Newark, Italy and me that includes a long poem on Paterson. The Oradell Library noted "our rare and intriguing program (with many compliments) with Christine Conforti and Patricia Flynn when we presented Williams PATERSON for them in a dramatic reading in 2018.
For 2021/22 we are planning, Theodore Roosevelt Birthplace in Manhattan and the Noguchi Museum in Queens among other projects. Teddy appeared at the 1911 unveiling of the LINCOLN monument in Newark by Gustav Bourglan (and 3 more sculptures)before Mount Rushmore. We hope you can join us as a supporter in 2021 via Fractured Atlas for our work with ArtsPR since 2014. Our web contact address is: http://www.fracturedatlas.org/site/fiscal/profile?id=11419
We finally completed American Phantasmagoria which was published by Lulu Books in 2020. One play: FANGS TO RICHES was a Finalist in the recent Rave Theatre Festival Off-Broadway. Eric Hafen; Ellen Lanese, Anthony Spaldo and Donald Zirilli also appeared at the William Carlos Williams Center for a notable staged reading of AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA (Lulu Books).
Noted writer and director Daniel P Quinn received a Scholarship + Certification from Nonprofit Executive & Emerging Leader Institute in Ethics at Rutgers University in 2015. His 4 books range from playwrighting to history and Off-Broadway from Manhattan to Lascala in Milan. He also offers special events and guest lectures or programs. Recent ones included the Paterson Museum; Fair Lawn Library, Morris Museum; Lambert Castle, Oradell Libraries from Bridgeton, NJ, to Off-Broadway.
ArtsPR is still struggling to update our plans for 2021/22 amidst the chaotic web and the world in which we live with overwrought temperatures, floods, fires or droughts. The past is indeed a prologue to our present and future.
"organized labor" includes FURIES 4 covid-19 which used the first line of the poem as a temporary title instead. When COVID-19 struck, FURIES 4 Covid-19 e hit me like a lightning bolt. In 2020 it was than published in the Red Wheelbarrow Anthonolgy as well as The Grief Deck.
by Daniel P. Quinn
Book Details
Language: English
Publication Date: 5/19/2004
Format: Softcover
Dimensions: 6x9
Page Count: 60
ISBN: 9781418403577
organized labor by Daniel P. Quinn is a wonderful book of poems that evoke old New York and also address recent issues we face today in the world since 9/11. Most of all the poems capture the daily struggle of a man who is coming to terms with who he is by his sensitive observations of past and present influences and by the humor of everyday life.
Awards: The Irish Institute, Short Play Festival, OBIE Award Off-Broadway; Making History! National Park Service in Paterson; Catholic Charities; New York Times Foundation, & Scholarship from Rutgers University for Certification in Ethics 2015.
Daniel P Quinn
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
Daniel P Quinn
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
