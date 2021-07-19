A Smart Address System For Online Shopping

Share your Smart Business Address GINBOX | A SMART ADDRESS

You can opt for the smart address for every online need making your shopping wise and hassle-free.

GINBOX is an easy and simple way to use and fill the shipping address on any platforms like websites, eCommerce delivers and even sending and receiving the gifts.” — GINBOX, Founder

GURGAON, HARYANA, INDIA, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The eCommerce industry has drastically grown extraordinarily in recent times. It comes with lots of advantages like saving time, offering better product alternatives, and simplifying the individuals' shopping experience. As a result, millions of people started to choose online shopping instead of reaching out to brick-and-mortar stores. Here, we have designed the smart address for you to simplify your online needs.

Some features of GINBOX includes the following. Firstly, your GINBOX number will be globally unique. Yes! It is like the email ID. You can be in any place like London or Singapore. The GINBOX number will be the same, and so the people can send the birthday gifts easily to make you feel surprised and excited. Secondly, you can share the address at your fingertips. If someone is visiting you, you should have shared the address well in advance. You can share your unique GINBOX number, and they can easily reach you. Thirdly, you can locate and navigate the addresses easily and precisely. It is possible to locate the person's address accurately with this GINBOX number and navigate with the help of Google maps. Finally, GINBOX is the shipping address for all your online needs. You can use the GINBOX number in the place of the shipping address for any of your eCommerce deliveries.

Are you looking to create your GINBOX, the global platform with technology innovation? As the first step, get your GINBOX number and pair it with your current or primary address. Then, make sure that the current address is marked as the primary address in the GINBOX that works globally. Then, personalize it like the mail ID with 8–10-digit alphanumeric characters. So, you have an easy to create, share, ask/tell, memorize and personalize ID.

If you wanted to use the GINBOX, here is what you should do! You can use this simple GINBOX number on our partner website, and you do not need to fill in any of the contact details and addresses for the eCommerce deliveries. Share the GINBOX number with anyone like your friends, family or business associates and receive your gifts from any corner of the world. If you are moving to another place, you can easily change the primary address in the address book and get the deliveries using the same GINBOX number.

Here, most people will doubt how privacy will be ensured with this system. Your data privacy and data security are of the utmost importance, and it is also the crucial factor for the system's success. We can ensure that the address is not visible to anyone unless you know your mobile and the GINBOX number. Generally, people may not give their number to unknown people unless they are in some business. So, one has the mobile number, and it is safe to have the GINBOX number. With this, you can have surprise gifts on special days.

Are you excited to create and use your GINBOX number? Do not take time! It is now high time to try for yours. The technology has drastically improved and ensured you are following it to reap the benefits.

About the company

GINBOX is the company that aims to tie everyone together through the simple and globally unique number, revolutionizing eCommerce and location sharing facilities. We are not just a way, but it is a great idea to simplify online ordering. We work with the sim to become the world's most admired digital innovator who can bring things possible and easy by implementing several unique ideas and concepts. We also help people to avail the benefit of getting their orders delivered to their destinations without taking a long process that the modern is not interested in.