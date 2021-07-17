St Albans Barracks // Burglary

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:21A202330

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Currier

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 06/28/2021 at approximately 0927

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sheldon Rd, Swanton

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: Brittany Warren

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans, VT

VICTIM: Eric Bourbeau

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/28/2021 at approximately 0927 hours, Bourbeau reported that he found items, to include money and clothing, stolen from his home and believed that someone had entered his residence without permission while his family was gone. Through investigation, Troopers developed probable cause that Brittany Warren (age 27 of St Albans) entered the premises on multiple occasions without permission. Warren was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County District Court on Sept 28, 2021 at 0830 to answer to the above charge

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/28/2021 at 0830

COURT: Franklin County District Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Audrey Currier (220)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

Phone: (802) 524-5993

Email: audrey.currier@vermont.gov