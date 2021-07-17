St Albans Barracks // Burglary
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:21A202330
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Currier
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 06/28/2021 at approximately 0927
INCIDENT LOCATION: Sheldon Rd, Swanton
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Brittany Warren
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans, VT
VICTIM: Eric Bourbeau
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/28/2021 at approximately 0927 hours, Bourbeau reported that he found items, to include money and clothing, stolen from his home and believed that someone had entered his residence without permission while his family was gone. Through investigation, Troopers developed probable cause that Brittany Warren (age 27 of St Albans) entered the premises on multiple occasions without permission. Warren was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County District Court on Sept 28, 2021 at 0830 to answer to the above charge
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/28/2021 at 0830
COURT: Franklin County District Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Audrey Currier (220)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
Phone: (802) 524-5993
Email: audrey.currier@vermont.gov