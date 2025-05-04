Westminster Barracks / Domestic Assault, Aggravated Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B1003102

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kieran McManus

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

DATE/TIME: 05/03/2025 at 2249 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cavendish, Vermont

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault and Aggravated Assault

ACCUSED: Dalembert Anthony Revelo-Bermeo

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cavendish, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cavendish, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a 911 call from the Town of Cavendish. Troopers responded and investigation of the incident revealed 28-year-old Dalembert Anthony Revelo-Bermeo committed the above listed offenses. Revelo-Bermeo was arrested and later transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. He was later brought to Southern State Correctional Facility for lodging. Revelo-Bermeo was issued a citation to appear at the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 05/05/2025 at 1230 hours to answer for the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/05/2025 at 1230 PM

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: No Bail

MUG SHOT: IMAGE ATTACHED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.