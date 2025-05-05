Berlin Barracks / DUI Drug / Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A3002867

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jae Farnum-Boylan

STATION: VSP Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 05/03/2025 at approximately 2135 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 2 / Young Farm Rd, Cabot, VT

ACCUSED: Reuben Adams

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

VIOLATION: DUI Drug

ACCUSED: Danielle Gilman

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

VIOLATION: Conditions of Release Violation

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers of the Berlin Barracks responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on US Route 2 in Cabot. The operator was identified as Reuben Adams of Barre, VT. Investigation determined Adams' vehicle crossed over the fog line before leaving the roadway and crashing. Further investigation determined Adams was impaired and he was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI Drug. A passenger of the vehicle was identified as Danielle Gilman of Barre, VT. Investigation revealed Gilman had violated court ordered conditions of release. Gilman was taken into custody. Both Adams and Gilman were transported to the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks for Processing. Adams was later lodged at the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility on $1000 bail. Both Adams and Gilman were issued citations to appear in Washington Superior Court - Criminal Division to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/05/2025 @ 1230

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: $1000

MUG SHOT: NO