Berlin Barracks / DUI Drug / Violation of Conditions of Release
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3002867
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jae Farnum-Boylan
STATION: VSP Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 05/03/2025 at approximately 2135 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 2 / Young Farm Rd, Cabot, VT
ACCUSED: Reuben Adams
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
VIOLATION: DUI Drug
ACCUSED: Danielle Gilman
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
VIOLATION: Conditions of Release Violation
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers of the Berlin Barracks responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on US Route 2 in Cabot. The operator was identified as Reuben Adams of Barre, VT. Investigation determined Adams' vehicle crossed over the fog line before leaving the roadway and crashing. Further investigation determined Adams was impaired and he was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI Drug. A passenger of the vehicle was identified as Danielle Gilman of Barre, VT. Investigation revealed Gilman had violated court ordered conditions of release. Gilman was taken into custody. Both Adams and Gilman were transported to the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks for Processing. Adams was later lodged at the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility on $1000 bail. Both Adams and Gilman were issued citations to appear in Washington Superior Court - Criminal Division to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/05/2025 @ 1230
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: $1000
MUG SHOT: NO
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.