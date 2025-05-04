St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR and Resisting Arrest
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4003914
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: May 2, 2025, at 1946 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: St. Johnsbury, Vermont
VIOLATION: Violation of Court Ordered Conditions (VCOR) and Resisting Arrest.
ACCUSED: Haley Liberty
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 2, 2025, at approximately 1946 hours, Troopers assigned to the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a report of a violation of court ordered conditions in the Town of St. Johnsbury, Vermont. After speaking with the witness at the scene, and upon further investigation it was revealed that Haley Liberty (24) of St. Johnsbury, VT had committed the crimes of VCOR. While being placed under arrest Liberty began resisting. Liberty was then transported to the St. Johnsbury barracks for processing and was later issued a citation to appear in the Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division on June 4, 2025 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/4/2025 at 0830 hours.
COURT: Caledonia County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUGSHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Riley Fenoff
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
(802) 748-3111
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.