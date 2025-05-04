St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR and Resisting Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A4003914

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: May 2, 2025, at 1946 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: St. Johnsbury, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violation of Court Ordered Conditions (VCOR) and Resisting Arrest.

ACCUSED: Haley Liberty

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 2, 2025, at approximately 1946 hours, Troopers assigned to the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a report of a violation of court ordered conditions in the Town of St. Johnsbury, Vermont. After speaking with the witness at the scene, and upon further investigation it was revealed that Haley Liberty (24) of St. Johnsbury, VT had committed the crimes of VCOR. While being placed under arrest Liberty began resisting. Liberty was then transported to the St. Johnsbury barracks for processing and was later issued a citation to appear in the Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division on June 4, 2025 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/4/2025 at 0830 hours.

COURT: Caledonia County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUGSHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Riley Fenoff

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

(802) 748-3111