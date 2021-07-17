Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks/ DUI #1

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A403376

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Fecher                            

STATION: St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802 748 3111

 

DATE/TIME: 07/17/2021 at 0108 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 114

VIOLATION: DUI

 

ACCUSED: Abigail Desrochers                                        

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury

Barracks observed a suspicious vehicle pulling into a parking area.

The operator, who was identified as Abigail Desrochers, displayed signs of

impairment. After further investigation, she was taken into custody for suspicion

of DUI and processed at the St. Johnsbury barracks. She was released with a

citation to appear at a later date and time in Caledonia County Court.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  08/02/2021 at 0800 hours          

COURT: Caledonia County Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

St. Johnsbury Barracks/ DUI #1

