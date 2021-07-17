St. Johnsbury Barracks/ DUI #1
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A403376
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Fecher
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802 748 3111
DATE/TIME: 07/17/2021 at 0108 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 114
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Abigail Desrochers
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury
Barracks observed a suspicious vehicle pulling into a parking area.
The operator, who was identified as Abigail Desrochers, displayed signs of
impairment. After further investigation, she was taken into custody for suspicion
of DUI and processed at the St. Johnsbury barracks. She was released with a
citation to appear at a later date and time in Caledonia County Court.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/02/2021 at 0800 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.