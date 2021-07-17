St. Johnsbury Barracks/ DUI #1

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A403376

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Fecher

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802 748 3111

DATE/TIME: 07/17/2021 at 0108 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 114

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Abigail Desrochers

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury

Barracks observed a suspicious vehicle pulling into a parking area.

The operator, who was identified as Abigail Desrochers, displayed signs of

impairment. After further investigation, she was taken into custody for suspicion

of DUI and processed at the St. Johnsbury barracks. She was released with a

citation to appear at a later date and time in Caledonia County Court.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/02/2021 at 0800 hours

COURT: Caledonia County Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.