Westminster Barracks / Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B102907
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kali Lindor
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 07/16/20, 2009 hours
STREET: Reed Hill Road
TOWN: Halifax
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Tanner Wincek
AGE: 19
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Halifax, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 1998
VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep
VEHICLE MODEL: Grand Cherokee
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: N
PASSENGER: Destiny Hubbard
AGE: 19
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Halifax, VT
INJURIES: Serious, Non-life threatening
HOSPITAL: DHMC
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 07/17/21 at approximately 2009 hours, the Vermont State Police Westminster responded to a report of a single motor vehicle crash on Reed Hill Road in the town of Halifax (Windham County), Vermont. Vermont State Police arrived on scene and observed a 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee crashed into a tree. It was determined the vehicle failed to maneuver a turn in the roadway, losing control and rolling over, causing the collision. The operator and passenger were ejected from the vehicle during the crash. The operator succumbed to his injuries on scene. The passenger was transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center facing non-life-threatening injuries. The crash is still under investigation.
Trooper Kali Lindor
Vermont State Police
Westminster
1330 Westminster Heights Rd,
Putney, VT 05346
Tel. 802-722-4600