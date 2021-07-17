Westminster Barracks / Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B102907

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kali Lindor

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 07/16/20, 2009 hours

STREET: Reed Hill Road

TOWN: Halifax

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Tanner Wincek

AGE: 19

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Halifax, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 1998

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Grand Cherokee

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: N

PASSENGER: Destiny Hubbard

AGE: 19

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Halifax, VT

INJURIES: Serious, Non-life threatening

HOSPITAL: DHMC

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 07/17/21 at approximately 2009 hours, the Vermont State Police Westminster responded to a report of a single motor vehicle crash on Reed Hill Road in the town of Halifax (Windham County), Vermont. Vermont State Police arrived on scene and observed a 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee crashed into a tree. It was determined the vehicle failed to maneuver a turn in the roadway, losing control and rolling over, causing the collision. The operator and passenger were ejected from the vehicle during the crash. The operator succumbed to his injuries on scene. The passenger was transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center facing non-life-threatening injuries. The crash is still under investigation.

kali.lindor@vermont.gov