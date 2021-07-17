St. Johnsbury Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash and Tractor
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A403365
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 07/16/2021 at 1718 hours
STREET: US Route 2 E
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: VT Route 18
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Pavement
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Kyle Goodell
AGE: 24
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterford, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy
VEHICLE MODEL: Equinox
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front and side contact damage
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: None
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Shawn Kelley
AGE: 42
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: Unknown
VEHICLE MAKE: CLAAS
VEHICLE MODEL: Tractor
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front side damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 07/16/2021 at approximately 1718 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a motor vehicle and a tractor. Investigation revealed that the operator of the motor vehicle, who was identified as Goodell, failed to yield to oncoming traffic while making a left turn. Goodell’s vehicle struck the tractor, owned by Kelley’s Farm Equipment, damaging the front ends of both vehicles.
The Vermont State Police would like to remind motorists of the importance of always wearing a seatbelt while in a moving vehicle.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint:
-23 VSA 1047 "Driving on roadways laned for traffic."
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: N
COURT: N/A
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
