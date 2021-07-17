St. Johnsbury Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash and Tractor

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A403365

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 07/16/2021 at 1718 hours

STREET: US Route 2 E

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: VT Route 18

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Pavement

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Kyle Goodell

AGE: 24

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterford, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy

VEHICLE MODEL: Equinox

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front and side contact damage

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: None

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Shawn Kelley

AGE: 42

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: Unknown

VEHICLE MAKE: CLAAS

VEHICLE MODEL: Tractor

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front side damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 07/16/2021 at approximately 1718 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a motor vehicle and a tractor. Investigation revealed that the operator of the motor vehicle, who was identified as Goodell, failed to yield to oncoming traffic while making a left turn. Goodell’s vehicle struck the tractor, owned by Kelley’s Farm Equipment, damaging the front ends of both vehicles.

The Vermont State Police would like to remind motorists of the importance of always wearing a seatbelt while in a moving vehicle.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint:

-23 VSA 1047 "Driving on roadways laned for traffic."

