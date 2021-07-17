Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks DUI and Cruelty to a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A302763

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt                            

STATION: Middlesex Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 7/13/2021 0814 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Waterbury Stowe Road, Waterbury, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI / Cruelty to a Child

 

ACCUSED: Jamie Viens                                              

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stowe, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of juvenile victims.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report of erratic operation on Waterbury Stowe Road in Waterbury, Vermont. The operator, Jamie Viens, 35 of Stowe, Vermont, was located on East Street in Waterbury, Vermont approximately five hours later. Investigation determined that Viens was under the influence of intoxicants at the time of operation. Additionally, Viens was driving with two juveniles in the vehicle exposing them to unnecessary risk. Viens was taken into custody and processed at the Middlesex State Police Barracks. Viens was issued a citation to appear in Washington Superior Court at a later date and released.

 

 

COURT ACTION: (X)Y N

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/29/2021 0830 hours           

COURT: Washington Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Tylor Rancourt

Vermont State Police

Middlesex Barracks

1080 US Route 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

 

802-229-9191 (Office)

802-760-0545 (Cell)

 

