Middlesex Barracks DUI and Cruelty to a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A302763

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 7/13/2021 0814 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Waterbury Stowe Road, Waterbury, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI / Cruelty to a Child

ACCUSED: Jamie Viens

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stowe, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of juvenile victims.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report of erratic operation on Waterbury Stowe Road in Waterbury, Vermont. The operator, Jamie Viens, 35 of Stowe, Vermont, was located on East Street in Waterbury, Vermont approximately five hours later. Investigation determined that Viens was under the influence of intoxicants at the time of operation. Additionally, Viens was driving with two juveniles in the vehicle exposing them to unnecessary risk. Viens was taken into custody and processed at the Middlesex State Police Barracks. Viens was issued a citation to appear in Washington Superior Court at a later date and released.

COURT ACTION: (X)Y N

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/29/2021 0830 hours

COURT: Washington Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

