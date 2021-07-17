Middlesex Barracks DUI and Cruelty to a Child
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A302763
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 7/13/2021 0814 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Waterbury Stowe Road, Waterbury, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI / Cruelty to a Child
ACCUSED: Jamie Viens
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stowe, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of juvenile victims.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report of erratic operation on Waterbury Stowe Road in Waterbury, Vermont. The operator, Jamie Viens, 35 of Stowe, Vermont, was located on East Street in Waterbury, Vermont approximately five hours later. Investigation determined that Viens was under the influence of intoxicants at the time of operation. Additionally, Viens was driving with two juveniles in the vehicle exposing them to unnecessary risk. Viens was taken into custody and processed at the Middlesex State Police Barracks. Viens was issued a citation to appear in Washington Superior Court at a later date and released.
COURT ACTION: (X)Y N
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/29/2021 0830 hours
COURT: Washington Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Tylor Rancourt
Vermont State Police
Middlesex Barracks
1080 US Route 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
802-229-9191 (Office)
802-760-0545 (Cell)