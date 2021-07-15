The 49-year-old Santa Cruz County resident said he feels proud and blessed to be the county’s first judge of Filipino descent. He said he plans to invite high-ranking Filipino-American officials such as state Attorney General Rob Bonta and Chief Justice Tani Gorre Cantil-Sakauye, as well as civil rights champion Judicial Appointments Secretary Luis Céspedes, to his investiture ceremony in coming months.
You just read:
Santa Cruz’s first Filipino-American judge appointed to bench
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.