F&G partners with Latino Conservation Week to host 'Vamos A Pescar' on July 23

On Friday, July 23 at 6:30 p.m. Mountain Time, the Idaho Latino community is welcomed to join Vamos A Pescar – a virtual interactive webinar with fishing resources and opportunities in celebration of the 8th Annual Latino Conservation Week.

The webinar, in sponsorship with Hispanic Access Foundation, Idaho Fish and Game, Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation, Idaho Wildlife Federation and the Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, will include educational fishing opportunities and resources across the state of Idaho. The 30-minute webinar will feature Spanish translation, and be followed with a bilingual Q&A. Attendees can register or login to the event at idfg.idaho.gov/ZwY.

“Ensuring all Idahoans feel welcome on the water, and encouraging Idaho’s Latino community to get in touch with nature through fishing has always been one of our goals,” said Ian Malepeai, Director of Marketing of Idaho Fish & Game. “We are proud to partner with the Hispanic Access Foundation to host Vamos A Pescar virtual event and educate Latinos on what opportunities are available for them right in their local communities.”

Guest speakers will share about fishing opportunities, the licensing process, rules and regulations, and the basics of fishing for trout and bass. Additionally, the webinar will include a live raffle and giveaway of fishing gear for lucky participants. This event will feature Spanish translation and interpretation in an effort to break down barriers of access to Latino communities across Idaho.

The 8th annual Latino Conservation Week, an initiative from Hispanic Access Foundation, seeks to help Latinos connect with parks, landscapes, rivers and wildlife, but also teaches them more about their responsibility as environmental stewards. The week encourages and supports collaboration between a variety of partners including, individuals, organizations, businesses, churches and government agencies.