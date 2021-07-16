F&G Commission adds to new areas for pheasant stocking, delays opener for nonresident pheasant hunters

At its July meeting, the Idaho Fish and Game Commission approved two new locations for pheasant stocking, one in the Southeast Region and another in the Salmon Region. Commissioners also delayed the opening day for nonresident pheasant hunters - excluding youth hunts - to five days after the general season opens.

The addition means there are will be 24 pheasant stocking sites located throughout the state when the season opens in the fall, and F&G plans to release about 37,000 pheasants for hunters in 2021.

Southeast Region

Zollinger – Access Yes! (Youth only on Saturdays) Zollinger property is 20 miles south of Downey on highway 91, and 8 miles north of Preston on highway 91. Turn east on the Winder reservoir road, and the property boundary is ¼ mile from highway 91.

Salmon Region

Pratt Creek area – From the town of Baker (located about 10 miles south of Salmon on Hwy 28) east on Baker Road and turn right on Old Lemhi Road. Travel south on Old Lemhi Road for 1.7 miles to Pratt Creek Road and look for pheasant stocking signs.

Hunters age 18 or older must have a valid Upland Game Bird Permit to hunt all properties where Fish and Game stocks pheasants.

With approval from the Commission, Fish and Game staff has more than doubled the number of pheasant stocking areas in the last two years.

“Pheasants are the most popular game bird species for upland game hunters in the state,” said Jeff Knetter, Upland Game and Migratory Game Bird Coordinator. “Hunters and supporters of pheasant hunting asked us to expand the pheasant stocking program to include additional properties, and we are doing that."

For more information go to idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/pheasant

Later start date for nonresident pheasant hunters

Commissioners also approved a five-day delayed pheasant season opener for nonresident hunters in the general 2021 pheasant seasons, which would result in the following start dates for residents and nonresidents:

Zone 1: Resident Oct. 9 – Dec. 31, and Nonresident Oct. 14 – Dec. 31.

Zones 2&3: Resident Oct. 16 – Dec. 31, and Nonresident Oct. 21 – Dec. 31

Delayed opener will not apply to youth pheasant season because of expected lower youth participation and to allow resident adults to hunt with nonresident youth, such as grandchildren. Youth seasons for all zones will be Oct. 2 to Oct. 8.