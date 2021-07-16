FCJEI graduates 39 from the Florida Leadership Academy
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute announces the graduation of 39 first-line supervisors from the Florida Leadership Academy today at the Seminole County Sheriff's Office Training Center. These graduates serve in leadership roles representing 27 criminal justice agencies throughout the state. The graduates met for four week-long sessions at the Seminole County Sheriff's Office in Sanford, Florida. They learned skills necessary to support the needs of their agencies and their communities as they prepare for future challenges. The goal of the Florida Leadership Academy is to prepare first-line supervisors in criminal justice organizations to exemplify the character and integrity expected of criminal justice professionals and to examine the various components necessary to being an efficient leader. The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute, housed within the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and affiliated with the State University System, was established in 1990 by the Florida Legislature to address the need for an innovative and multi-faceted approach to the education and training of criminal justice professionals. Members of Florida Leadership Academy Class 48
Stephen Binz Edgewater Police Department Matthew Blunt Casselberry Police Department Dustin Bowers Marion County Sheriff’s Office Kevin Carroll St. Augustine Police Department Frederick Carter Orange County Corrections Department Whitney Chase Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission Ralph “John” Cheek Walton County Sheriff’s Office Angel Chirillo Daytona Beach Police Department Lena DelGenio Lake Mary Police Department Samuel Espinosa Jr. Miami Gardens Police Department Melissa France Clermont Police Department Sara Geiger Edgewater Police Department Christopher Glenn Clay County Sheriff’s Office Brian Hall Holmes Beach Police Department Lizzie Handras Broward County Sheriff’s Office Satara Hicks Orange County Corrections Department Anthony Holland Satellite Beach Police Department Kyle Howie Ocala Police Department Thalantha Jones Clay County Sheriff’s Office Jason Kohlhorst Coconut Creek Police Department Stacey Langworthy Seminole County Sheriff’s Office Mark Marshall Clermont Police Department Michal Ochkie St. Augustine Police Department Kamille Payne Florida Department of Juvenile Justice Kenneth Roberts Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Erica Rodriguez Lake County Sheriff’s Office Morgan Rogers Collier County Sheriff’s Office Joseph Schaefer Miami Gardens Police Department James Strenth Jr. Casselberry Police Department Darrell Thomas Lake County Sheriff’s Office Thomas Tingue Marion County Sheriff’s Office Kenneth Toler Eustis Police Department Travis Topolski Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Linda Tropepe Coconut Creek Police Department Alfred Van Duyne III Plant City Police Department Gerard Ward Florida Department of Juvenile Justice Celines Rios-Wicks Seminole County Sheriff’s Office Kimbra Wiegert Polk County Sheriff’s Office Wanda Woodward Florida Highway Patrol