Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 393 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,407 in the last 365 days.

FCJEI graduates 39 from the Florida Leadership Academy

NEWS RELEASE FCJEI graduates 39 from the Florida Leadership Academy   For Immediate Release July 16, 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute announces the graduation of 39 first-line supervisors from the Florida Leadership Academy today at the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office Training Center. These graduates serve in leadership roles representing 27 criminal justice agencies throughout the state.   The graduates met for four week-long sessions at the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office in Sanford, Florida. They learned skills necessary to support the needs of their agencies and their communities as they prepare for future challenges.   The goal of the Florida Leadership Academy is to prepare first-line supervisors in criminal justice organizations to exemplify the character and integrity expected of criminal justice professionals and to examine the various components necessary to being an efficient leader.   The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute, housed within the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and affiliated with the State University System, was established in 1990 by the Florida Legislature to address the need for an innovative and multi-faceted approach to the education and training of criminal justice professionals.   For Further Information Contact: FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001   Members of Florida Leadership Academy Class 48  

 

Stephen Binz Edgewater Police Department   Matthew Blunt Casselberry Police Department   Dustin Bowers Marion County Sheriff’s Office   Kevin Carroll St. Augustine Police Department   Frederick Carter Orange County Corrections Department   Whitney Chase Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission   Ralph “John” Cheek Walton County Sheriff’s Office   Angel Chirillo Daytona Beach Police Department   Lena DelGenio Lake Mary Police Department   Samuel Espinosa Jr. Miami Gardens Police Department   Melissa France Clermont Police Department   Sara Geiger Edgewater Police Department   Christopher Glenn Clay County Sheriff’s Office     Brian Hall Holmes Beach Police Department   Lizzie Handras Broward County Sheriff’s Office   Satara Hicks Orange County Corrections Department   Anthony Holland Satellite Beach Police Department   Kyle Howie Ocala Police Department   Thalantha Jones Clay County Sheriff’s Office   Jason Kohlhorst Coconut Creek Police Department   Stacey Langworthy Seminole County Sheriff’s Office   Mark Marshall Clermont Police Department   Michal Ochkie St. Augustine Police Department   Kamille Payne Florida Department of Juvenile Justice   Kenneth Roberts Putnam County Sheriff’s Office   Erica Rodriguez Lake County Sheriff’s Office   Morgan Rogers Collier County Sheriff’s Office   Joseph Schaefer Miami Gardens Police Department   James Strenth Jr. Casselberry Police Department   Darrell Thomas Lake County Sheriff’s Office   Thomas Tingue Marion County Sheriff’s Office   Kenneth Toler Eustis Police Department   Travis Topolski Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office   Linda Tropepe Coconut Creek Police Department   Alfred Van Duyne III Plant City Police Department   Gerard Ward Florida Department of Juvenile Justice   Celines Rios-Wicks Seminole County Sheriff’s Office   Kimbra Wiegert Polk County Sheriff’s Office   Wanda Woodward Florida Highway Patrol

   

You just read:

FCJEI graduates 39 from the Florida Leadership Academy

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.