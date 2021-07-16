St. Albans // Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A202625
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper S. Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 8025245993
DATE/TIME: 07/16/2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: 25 Richard St. Richford
VIOLATION: 1st Degree aggravated Domestic Assault, Domestic Assault and Interference with emergency services
ACCUSED: Dustin Paquette
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 16, 2021 at 0745 hours, Vermont State Police responded to 25 Richard St. in Richford for a report of a Domestic Assault. Investigation revelaled that Dustin Paquette assaulted a domestic partner. He was taken into custody without incident and lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility without bail. Paquette is to appear in court Monday July 19, 2021 at 1300 hours
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: July 19, 2021
COURT: Franklin Superior
LODGED - LOCATION: NWSCF
BAIL: Held without bail
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.