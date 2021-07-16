St. Albans // Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A202625

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper S. Boudreau

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 8025245993

DATE/TIME: 07/16/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: 25 Richard St. Richford

VIOLATION: 1st Degree aggravated Domestic Assault, Domestic Assault and Interference with emergency services

ACCUSED: Dustin Paquette

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 16, 2021 at 0745 hours, Vermont State Police responded to 25 Richard St. in Richford for a report of a Domestic Assault. Investigation revelaled that Dustin Paquette assaulted a domestic partner. He was taken into custody without incident and lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility without bail. Paquette is to appear in court Monday July 19, 2021 at 1300 hours

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: July 19, 2021

COURT: Franklin Superior

LODGED - LOCATION: NWSCF

BAIL: Held without bail

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.