St. Albans // Domestic Assault

 

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A202625

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper S. Boudreau                     

STATION:  St. Albans

CONTACT#: 8025245993

 

DATE/TIME: 07/16/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: 25 Richard St. Richford

VIOLATION: 1st Degree aggravated Domestic Assault, Domestic Assault and Interference with emergency services

 

ACCUSED:  Dustin Paquette                                              

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On July 16, 2021 at 0745 hours, Vermont State Police responded to 25 Richard St. in Richford for a report of a Domestic Assault. Investigation revelaled that Dustin Paquette assaulted a domestic partner. He was taken into custody without incident and lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility without bail. Paquette is to appear in court Monday July 19, 2021 at 1300 hours

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  July 19, 2021          

COURT: Franklin Superior

LODGED - LOCATION:  NWSCF    

BAIL: Held without bail

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

St. Albans // Domestic Assault

