St. Albans Barracks / Theft / Request for Information

CASE#: 21A202627

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 07/15/21 between 0900 and 1500

INCIDENT LOCATION: 249 Sam Web Road, Fairfax

VIOLATION: Larceny

ACCUSED: Unknown

VICTIM: Clyde Tucker

AGE: 71

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/16/2021 Mr. Tucker notified the VSP that he had been the victim of a larceny which occurred the previous date between 0900 and 1500 hours. Mr. Tucker said that while he was away from his residence three items which were located at the end of his driveway that he was trying to sell were stolen. The items were described as a Jotul Wood Stove, a 6.5 HP lawn mower and a Ryobi weedwhacker.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the St. Albans State Police Barracks.