St. Albans Barracks / Theft / Request for Information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A202627
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 07/15/21 between 0900 and 1500
INCIDENT LOCATION: 249 Sam Web Road, Fairfax
VIOLATION: Larceny
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Clyde Tucker
AGE: 71
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/16/2021 Mr. Tucker notified the VSP that he had been the victim of a larceny which occurred the previous date between 0900 and 1500 hours. Mr. Tucker said that while he was away from his residence three items which were located at the end of his driveway that he was trying to sell were stolen. The items were described as a Jotul Wood Stove, a 6.5 HP lawn mower and a Ryobi weedwhacker.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the St. Albans State Police Barracks.