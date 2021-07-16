Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 421 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,466 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks / Theft / Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A202627

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling                          

STATION: Williston                    

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 07/15/21 between 0900 and 1500

INCIDENT LOCATION: 249 Sam Web Road, Fairfax

VIOLATION: Larceny

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                              

 

 

VICTIM: Clyde Tucker

AGE: 71

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/16/2021 Mr. Tucker notified the VSP that he had been the victim of a larceny which occurred the previous date between 0900 and 1500 hours. Mr. Tucker said that while he was away from his residence three items which were located at the end of his driveway that he was trying to sell were stolen. The items were described as a Jotul Wood Stove, a 6.5 HP lawn mower and a Ryobi weedwhacker.

 

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the St. Albans State Police Barracks.

 

 

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks / Theft / Request for Information

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.