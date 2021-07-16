Bidding Set to Close on Orange County Virginia Unionville Country Home Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
There are 2 lots with this offering, and they will be sold in their entirety. The vacant adjacent lot will serve as a great buffer or future home site. BID Your Price & Make it Yours.”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auction of a 3 bedroom/2 bath home on 2.44± acres Orange County, VA, on Thursday, July 22 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“We have been contracted to market and sell this solid built home located in the quaint Unionville area of Orange County, VA,” said Nicholls. “There are 2 lots with this offering, and they will be sold in their entirety. The vacant adjacent lot will serve as a great buffer or future home site. BID Your Price & Make it Yours!!”
“The property is conveniently located only .5 mile from Routes 522 & 20; 7 miles from the town of Orange; and only a short drive to Route 3,” said Tony Wilson, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group auction coordinator.
“The auction’s location, address and property highlights follow below,” Tony Wilson.
Thurs., July 22 – 2:30 pm – 23363 Village Road, Unionville, VA 22567
3 BR/2 BA 1,752+/- sq. ft. two story home on 2.44 +/- acres in Orange County, VA
• Features include an eat-in kitchen; living room -- Hardwood flooring on 2nd floor; vinyl flooring in kitchen & bathrooms; carpet on main floor -- Screened porch; patio; gravel driveway – 2 Detached outbuildings
• Other features: Roof updated & new shingles (2013); new gutters/guards (2017); new windows (2018); new front storm door (2016); new electric water heater (2017)
• For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The real estate auctions are open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Tony Wilson at 540/748-1359 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
