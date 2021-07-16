Inauguration of the “Kaypi Peru-2021” Festival in Washington D.C.recognizing the work of traditional artisans

The Quispe Mejia Family of Artisans dedicated to hand fabricate leather handbags and accesories "Kaypi Peru" A Celebration of our Bicentennial Independence Handmade Alpaca toys by Edgar Mamani from EMIM Handcrafts

As part of the celebrations of the bicentennial of Peru's independence, the virtual version of the "Kaypi Peru 2021" launched in Washington DC.

It is an honor to be part of the Bicentennial celebration and that de embassy recognizes the work of the Peru Gift Shop artisans and designers” — Evelyn Brooks

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- During the virtual celebration, the Ambassador of Peru to the United States, Hugo de Zela, inaugurated the cultural festival " Kaypi Peru -2021. This festival aims to spread the cultural richness of Peru. Kaypi Peru, which in Quechua means "This is Peru", will present renowned artists, handicraft and gastronomy workshops, art exhibitions, Quechua classes, as well as Peruvian history.Peru Gift Shop pays tribute to different traditional expressions of Peruvian art. During the Kaipi Peru Festival, they will highlight the work of Peruvian artisans who work with naturally dyed textiles and weavings using ancestral techniques that have been passed down from generation to generation.Through the Peru Gift Shop project, Peruvian artisans show their art. For four years Peru Gift Shop, has been dedicated to finding Peruvian talent that produces quality handcrafted items to support them and generate an impact with every purchase. Led by Evelyn Brooks, the company carefully selects the most ethical Peruvian brands and socially responsible companies to represent them and give visibility to traditional Peruvian art on a global platform.Varignia García, Kathiana Quispe Mejía and Edgar Mamani Mamani are some of the artisans recognized at the virtual event. Many of the artists represented by Perú Gift Shop come from families of artisans from different communities who work with peltry, textiles, jewelry, and dolls made with alpaca wool, among others. Using traditional techniques, these artisans are dedicated to creating unique handmade pieces that, with their designs, tell the story of the country's millenary culture.Peru Gift Shop dedicates to finding artisan-made, fair trade, and philanthropic fashion, home goods, and accessories.With a carefully curated online shop where every product has a story and where every purchase you make has an impact. It sources the most ethical, socially responsible Peruvian brands a global platform while directing the world’s attention to the traditional treasures of Peru.The project is created by Evelyn Brooks Designs LLC, an international award-winning Peruvian-American jewelry designer. Perú Gift Shop brings together new and established high-quality eco-friendly brands that seek to expand their market segments, consistently empowering entrepreneurs local businesses and communities to thrive.Contact information:Dave Chintahn - mail.chintandave@gmail.com1877 866 3806

Learn about Peruvian textiles - Peruvian artisans share their skills to create one of a kind pieces at the Kaipi Peru Festival