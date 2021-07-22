Buddha Teas offers 5 Supportive Sips for Travelers
Organic ingredients help reduce travel troubles like jet lag, air sickness and more
Tea is an ideal travel companion because it can help soothe common complaints like jet lag and motion sickness, while promoting relaxation.”CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beyond masks, vaccines and hand sanitizers, savvy travelers can turn to tea for tummy-taming, calming, relaxing, and sleep-inducing comfort on the road this summer. Buddha Teas, which uses only fresh, pure organic, or sustainably wild harvested ingredients in its bleach-free tea bags, recommends five blends no traveler should leave home without.
— John Boyd, CEO of Buddha Teas
“As pandemic-weary people hit the friendly skies and roads this summer, there is no easier travel companion than tea,” says John Boyd, CEO of Buddha Teas. “Whether you’re camped out off the beaten track, in a hotel room, on a long flight, or spending days tooling through towns with an occasional rest stop, it’s easy to pop a tea bag into a cup of boiling water, and voila, instant comfort”, he adds.
“Comfort” for travelers comes from a variety of different herbs and ingredients that have been well documented to soothe, calm, and relax, as well as supporting immunity and cleansing. Buddha Teas has a wide variety of teas featuring organic ingredients that are perfect for travel, from tummy soothers for car and air sickness, to sleep support. Here are five top blends the tea company recommends for travelers:
Soothe travel sickness with turmeric and ginger, hibiscus and cranberry
Turmeric Ginger is a popular tummy tamer. Both ingredients are widely known for helping with motion sickness, nausea and upset stomach. Featuring the pungent, mildly bitter taste of turmeric and exotic, semisweet ginger, this blend contains enough piperine (the active ingredient in black pepper) to make curcumin (the active ingredient turmeric) bio available in hot water. Hibiscus and cranberry teas, featured in the Zen Cleanse, support detoxification and can calm the digestive tract. Extra travel tip: Stick to bottled water and sanitize hands before and after eating to minimize possibility of stomach upset.
Take peppermint for digestive relief on the go
Peppermint is widely known for its digestive benefits and can help to relieve the effects of constipation, which is often a challenge when traveling, changing time zones, eating strange foods, and sitting for long periods of time. Buddha Teas’ European Peppermint is an intensely pungent peppermint blend and has a myriad of benefits including cold and flu support and relief of indigestion.
Use a blend of calming ingredients to promote relaxation
When noisy hotel rooms, crazy early flights and long travel jags disrupt normal sleep, herbs like chamomile, lavender, licorice root, skullcap, spearmint and passionflower can soothe frayed nerves and promote relaxation. The Calm Buddha Blend is subtle yet powerful, featuring a balanced blend of chamomile, lavender and passionflower. Extra travel tip: don’t forget earplugs (the waxed kind are best for blocking noise) and focus on deep, even breathing to slow the heart rate and relax the mind.
Stop jet lag in its tracks with a good night’s sleep
According to Medical News Today, chamomile can be effective as an alternative to over-the-counter medications for helping support sleep(1). It contains an antioxidant called apigenin, a chemical that binds to certain brain receptors, which can induce calm and reduce insomnia. Buddha Teas Sleepy Temple blend features lavender, chamomile, licorice root, skullcap and spearmint. This tea is calming and provides anti-inflammation support. Extra travel tip: use an eye pillow or silk pillowcase to calm the mind, and drink plenty of water especially during air travel.
Buddha Teas are sold nationwide in select stores, and at www.BuddhaTeas.com. Each individually wrapped tea bag is easy to tote in a purse, bag, or backpack for brewing on the go. For tips on how to brew a perfect cup of tea on the road, visit https://www.buddhateas.com/brewing-tips/.
Born in the U.K., Buddha Teas’ co-founder John Boyd grew up immersed in the culture of tea. After moving to the United States in 2006, he realized that his choices of unadulterated tea were limited. With a desire to create an expanded selection for tea lovers seeking the same purity and quality he was committed to. John became inspired to develop a tea company to fill the gap. He approached his longtime business partner, fellow entrepreneur Nicholas Marier, with an idea to launch an organic tea company. John’s passion for utilizing herbs as healing agents contributed to his goal of creating a complete tea company offering consumers high-quality, sustainably sourced, single-ingredient herbal teas as well as green, black, white, and CBD varieties.
1) Villines, Z. (2020, January 6). Medical News Today, https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/320031.
