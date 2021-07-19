Genius 100 Foundation & NY Festivals Advertising Awards Select IKEA “For A Safe Home” for Genius 100 Inspiration Award

Genius 100 Inspiration Award Winner IKEA "For A Safe Home" G100 Judges: Jose M Sokoloff, James Caan, Obiageli Ezekwesili

Inaugural Genius 100 Inspiration Award was created to spotlight the global advertising campaign of 2020 that inspired the greatest social impact

We are so grateful to IKEA for creating and submitting this extremely arresting, powerful, gripping work - it is imperative that messages like this are spotlighted to inspire action and create impact” — Hilarie Viener, CEO, Genius 100 Foundation

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Genius 100 Foundation (G100) in partnership with New York Festivals International Advertising Awards® are honored to announce IKEA’s “For A Safe Home” as the winner of the inaugural Genius 100 Inspiration Award.

Genius 100 Foundation and New York Festivals International Advertising Awards partnered to launch this new award to honor outstanding purpose-driven creative work that inspires action to create impact.

“We are so grateful to IKEA, and the team at Triad Advertising, for creating and submitting this extremely arresting, powerful and gripping work,” states Hilarie Viener, CEO, Genius 100 Foundation. “It focuses on domestic violence which has increased exponentially during the COVID Pandemic, so much so that UN Women developed “The Shadow Pandemic” public awareness campaign. Considering that statistically 1 in 3 women globally experienced some form of domestic violence, pre-pandemic, it is imperative that messages like this are spotlighted to inspire action and create impact.”

The ”For A Safe Home” work was presented by Triad Advertising, Czech Republic for IKEA.

"The inaugural year of the G100 Inspiration award brought in wonderfully impactful work from all over the globe. We look forward to continuing the partnership with Genius, putting a spotlight on inspiration and helping to raise money for incredible groups effecting real change in the world," states Scott Rose, Executive Director, New York Festivals International Advertising Awards.

The Genius 100 Inspiration Award was judged by a panel of Genius 100 Visionaries selected from an impressive cross-section of fields comprised of an extraordinary group of 100 globally recognized, accomplished, compassionate minds. This year’s Genius 100 Inspiration Award Executive Jury included Genius 100 Global Ambassador and legendary actor, James Caan, and Genius 100 Visionaries Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili (Time 100) and Jose Miguel Sokoloff (MullenLowe Group Creative Council).

“We are honored to have partnered with New York Festivals International Advertising Awards to establish the G100 Inspiration Award. This very special award celebrates truly inspired work which will create outstanding, undeniable and significant impact,” states Viener. “Now more than ever, we must recognize how much we can gain from embracing creativity to influence positive change.”

Entry fees for work submitted for Genius 100 Inspiration Award will be donated to The G100's Gift of Sight Campaign in support of the Himalayan Cataract Project (HCP) founded by G100 Visionaries, Dr. Sanduk Ruit and Dr. Geoff Tabin. Their mission is to eradicate preventable and curable blindness in the developing world – our goal – together – is help them to achieve their mission.



About the Genius 100 Foundation

Genius 100, referred to as G100, was born out of the centennial celebration of Einstein’s Theory of Relativity (2016). To honor this landmark occasion, 100 of the world’s greatest minds were researched, selected, and nominated to contribute their vision of the future to the publishing of the first 3D book” Genius: 100 Visions of the Future.” Founded in Toronto in 2017, with a global footprint, Genius 100 Foundation is an active and engaged community of exceptionally imaginative and impactful human beings. The Genius 100 Foundation brings together Visionaries, philanthropic impact investors and its extended global community, collectively and in collaboration, to re-imagine the future – implement creative initiatives to improve our world - raise the bar on what is achievable and make the impossible - possible. www.genius100visions.com

The Genius 100 (G100) Visionaries are comprised of an extraordinary group of 100 globally recognized, accomplished, compassionate minds - global leaders, activists, innovators and influencers. In addition to 16 Nobel Laureates, the G100 includes Astronauts, an EGOT, Olympic Gold Medalists, Knight(s) of the British Empire, Commandeur de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres of France, Companion(s) of the Order of Canada, a former NASA Administrator, Justice of the Supreme Court of Canada - and recipients of National Medals of Science, Humanities and Arts; Pulitzer Prize; Peabody Award; Albert Einstein Medal, and many more accolades and honors.

The Genius G100 Foundation Mission

We leverage the knowledge and resources of the G100 community to support impactful humanitarian and environmental initiatives through collaboration and funding structure.

Genius 100 Foundation is a registered Charity in Canada and 501c3 US



About Himalayan Cataract Project (HCP):

The Himalayan Cataract Project (HCP) is committed to eradicating unnecessary blindness with the highest quality care at low cost. Globally, 36 million people suffer from blindness –half from treatable cataracts. HCP provides critical eye care services, training for ophthalmic professionals, and enhanced eye care infrastructure where they are needed most. The organization and its global partners have screened over 12 million people, trained 18,000 eye care professionals from 43 countries, and performed more than one million sight-restoring surgeries, a life-changing procedure that can be completed in less than 10 minutes. www.cureblindness.org



