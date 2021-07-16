COVID-19 Daily Update 7-16-2021

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 86-year old female from Barbour County and a 71-year old male from Greenbrier County.

“As we continue the fight against this pandemic, we are saddened by the loss of more West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine is the most powerful way to prevent further loss of life to this devastating disease.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,515), Berkeley (12,919), Boone (2,185), Braxton (1,024), Brooke (2,253), Cabell (8,949), Calhoun (399), Clay (543), Doddridge (647), Fayette (3,566), Gilmer (889), Grant (1,319), Greenbrier (2,913), Hampshire (1,935), Hancock (2,848), Hardy (1,587), Harrison (6,239), Jackson (2,272), Jefferson (4,813), Kanawha (15,553), Lewis (1,314), Lincoln (1,609), Logan (3,313), Marion (4,674), Marshall (3,542), Mason (2,078), McDowell (1,642), Mercer (5,228), Mineral (3,000), Mingo (2,780), Monongalia (9,424), Monroe (1,226), Morgan (1,248), Nicholas (1,919), Ohio (4,322), Pendleton (726), Pleasants (960), Pocahontas (683), Preston (2,965), Putnam (5,376), Raleigh (7,119), Randolph (2,867), Ritchie (765), Roane (667), Summers (867), Taylor (1,295), Tucker (548), Tyler (753), Upshur (1,991), Wayne (3,191), Webster (566), Wetzel (1,400), Wirt (466), Wood (7,967), Wyoming (2,074).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Barbour, Boone, Clay, Gilmer, and Hardy counties in this report. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Grant, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mineral, and Monongalia counties.

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

Grant County

Jefferson County

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

Logan County

Marshall County

Mineral County

Monongalia County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center, Lower Level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV