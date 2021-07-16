COVID-19 Daily Update 7-16-2021
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 86-year old female from Barbour County and a 71-year old male from Greenbrier County.
“As we continue the fight against this pandemic, we are saddened by the loss of more West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine is the most powerful way to prevent further loss of life to this devastating disease.”
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,515), Berkeley (12,919), Boone (2,185), Braxton (1,024), Brooke (2,253), Cabell (8,949), Calhoun (399), Clay (543), Doddridge (647), Fayette (3,566), Gilmer (889), Grant (1,319), Greenbrier (2,913), Hampshire (1,935), Hancock (2,848), Hardy (1,587), Harrison (6,239), Jackson (2,272), Jefferson (4,813), Kanawha (15,553), Lewis (1,314), Lincoln (1,609), Logan (3,313), Marion (4,674), Marshall (3,542), Mason (2,078), McDowell (1,642), Mercer (5,228), Mineral (3,000), Mingo (2,780), Monongalia (9,424), Monroe (1,226), Morgan (1,248), Nicholas (1,919), Ohio (4,322), Pendleton (726), Pleasants (960), Pocahontas (683), Preston (2,965), Putnam (5,376), Raleigh (7,119), Randolph (2,867), Ritchie (765), Roane (667), Summers (867), Taylor (1,295), Tucker (548), Tyler (753), Upshur (1,991), Wayne (3,191), Webster (566), Wetzel (1,400), Wirt (466), Wood (7,967), Wyoming (2,074).
Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Grant, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mineral, and Monongalia counties.
Barbour County
9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV
Berkeley County
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV
Grant County
Jefferson County
12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV
Lincoln County
Logan County
Marshall County
Mineral County
Monongalia County
9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center, Lower Level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV