Hhemp.co Partners with Veteran Health Solutions to Provide Wellness Support

Through the partnership with Veteran Health Solutions, Hhemp.co will provide CBG + CBD products and Hemp education to military veterans. Hhemp.co has partnered with Veteran Health Solutions to help military veterans gain access and education to alternative wellness options.

The partner program is designed to make a lasting impact with Hhemp.co committing to provide CBG + CBD products and education to military veterans.

With Bao’s support, we have the ability to bring healing and education to a wide network of individuals across many demographics.” — Life Griffith, Founder and Executive Director at Veteran Health Solutions

HAYWARD, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hhemp.co, a premiere CBG +CBD brand, officially announced today a new partnership with Veteran Health Solutions, an organization dedicated to helping veterans gain access and education to alternative wellness options.

The partner program is designed to make a lasting impact in U.S. military veteran communities with Hhemp.co committing to provide CBG + CBD products and Hemp education to military veterans. For more information, visit VeteranHealthSolutions.org.

A leader in the alternative wellness space, Hhemp.co has built a corporate culture rooted in social responsibility and prioritized by CEO Bao Le. During a recent industry conference, Le met Life Griffith, Founder and Executive Director at Veteran Health Solutions. They instantly connected over a shared passion of giving back and helping those in need.

“This partnership is truly a gift. A true hero isn’t measured by the size of his strength, but by the strength of his heart. With Bao’s support, we have the ability to bring healing and education to a wide network of individuals across many demographics,” stated Griffith.

A 19-year U.S. Army Disabled Veteran, Griffith was a senior medic, and received numerous accolades while in service, including the Global War on Terrorism Medal and Joint Service Medal of Achievement. Following his military career, Griffith worked at the Veterans Benefits Administration as a Legal Administrative Specialist and Minority Program Coordinator in Los Angeles, which inspired him to ultimately establish Veteran Health Solutions.

“I use the acronym Helping Educate Misinformed People which spells out HEMP when speaking with veteran groups. I want to give them the tools and resources to reexamine the narrative and help erase the negative stigmas associated with CBD products,” Griffith explained.

In addition to the partnership with Veteran Health Solutions, Hhemp.co is donating 100 percent of profits from its new dietary tincture line to veteran nonprofits. The tinctures were specifically formulated to be more accessible to the veteran community, offering higher doses than competitors at more affordable prices.

“Life is truly an inspiration. His service-based leadership and community forward approach aligns with who we are and what we want to accomplish at Hhemp.co,” said Le.

Both Veteran Health Solutions and Hhemp.co will be on site at the CHAMPS Las Vegas counterculture business event, July 27-29, 2021, in the Las Vegas Convention Center.

For more information on Hhemp.co CBG+CBD wellness products, visit Hhemp.co.

About HHemp.co:

Hhemp.co is a rapidly growing Oregon and California-based company offering a wide array of CBG+CBD wellness products. Hhemp.co was born out of the passion to offer our customers with innovative wellness products for a perfect balance of mind, body, and soul. Our highest priority is producing clean and safe products that create a brand that people can trust. All Hhemp.co products are lab-tested, farm-direct premium products offered at an affordable price. Hhemp.co products are currently available in 3,000+ retail stores nationwide.

*Hhemp.co products contain a total delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol concentration that does not exceed 0.30% on a dry-weight basis. The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from health care practitioners. Please consult a health care professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product.