Industrial Automation in Data Centers Leads Companies Toward a Sustainable Future
ARC Advisory Group
New ARC Advisory Group research on the Industrial Automation in Data Center market reveals that the market for data centers is growing across the world.
Data center automation components and systems traditionally come from the building automation domain, but builders of data centers are increasingly using products from industrial automation,”DEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New ARC Advisory Group research on the Industrial Automation in Data Center market reveals that the market for data centers is growing across the world, and the coronavirus pandemic has only amplified this growth. The sudden spike in people working from home has forced the market to adopt digital measures that are transforming entire organizations. This has driven the demand for more cloud-based hosting services and storage capacity. Many countries have made working from home obligatory, and many employers expect this trend to continue post-pandemic.
— Wasay Rashid, Lead Digital Infrastructure Analyst
“Data center automation refers to the components and systems employed to operate various functions of a data center, including HVAC, power management, security and access control, and cooling. These components and systems traditionally come from the building automation domain, but builders of data centers are increasingly using products from industrial automation,” according to Muhammad Wasay Rashid, Lead Digital Infrastructure Analyst at ARC Advisory Group and key author of ARC’s Industrial Automation in Data Centers Emerging Market Research report.
“Small data centers may use just a single control system for all functions, while large data centers typically employ multiple systems, sometimes with a mix of vendors,” added David Humphrey, Research Director at ARC Advisory Group.
