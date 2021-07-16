Danyelle Scroggins Named Among the Best of Summer Reading, 2021
Danyelle Scroggins is among ten authors across America being recognized for literary excellence
Danyelle has penned a novel that is intriguing, entertaining, and so relatable.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Danyelle Scroggins has received one of the season’s highest literary honors, her publicist announced today. Scroggins' latest novel, "Mr. Creative: Louisiana Finest Wholesome Romance Book 1" has been named among The Best of Summer Reading, 2021.
Each summer, an award-winning journalist identifies and promotes outstanding literature and authors through the annual list. Scroggins, along with nine other authors around the world, is sharing international recognition. The complete list was published last month.
The Best of Summer Reading, 2021, gives tribute to several authors for their exceptional, literary contributions. Genres include fiction, non-fiction, mystery, romance, children's literature, spiritual, adventure and sci-fi.
Featured are authors who are dynamically versed, at the forefront in their genre, or have mastered the art of engaging and entertaining their readers. The authors were recognized for their literary vision through subject, originality, impact and influence.
Scroggins' work has been described by critics as leading the reader to intriguing directions.
"The book deserves the attention of all who appreciate entertaining and enticing storylines. The author is an incredibly gifted, 35-time author,” stated Fran Briggs, Publicist to Danyelle Scroggins. “Mr. Creative is decidedly dramatic and written to exceed the reader’s literary expectation. Danyelle has penned a novel that is intriguing, entertaining, and so relatable."
The Louisiana resident gave a synopsis of her novel.
“Kivers Landry is not your ordinary guy. With all his creative flair, he reaches a point where he needs to network in order to ensure that the company he founded, Creative Concepts, secures him and his boys," explained Scroggins. "When he takes a meeting with billionaire investor Lauralee Bergans, he has no idea what he’s in for, and nothing he expected will amount to what he’s getting ready to receive.”
For more information, or to purchase a copy of Mr. Creative, visit https://www.amazon.com/dp/B097TPYBS3. For bookings and appearances, contact Fran Briggs at FranBriggs@aol.com
Book details
• Mr. Creative
• Publisher: (Independent)
• Language: English
• ASIN: B097TPYBS3
