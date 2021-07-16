Crafting Makers Can Win a $25 Gift Card to Spend on Handmade Glass Eyes for Sculptures, Halloween Decor, and More
World-wide makers can enter to win a free $25 shopping spree to spend on original, handmade glass eyes by artist and designer Megan PetersenSPOKANE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Handmade Glass Eyes by Megan Petersen is giving away a 25-dollar gift card that can be spent on it's website for original, handmade glass eye cabochons. One lucky monthly winner can go on a small shopping spree for creative eye cabochons that will bring their handcrafted projects to life.
Megan has always been obsessed with eyes and has turned it into an online business run out of her Spokane, Washington studio. Handmade Glass Eyes has hundreds of different styles of glass eyes that can be incorporated into sculptures, dolls, restoration projects and fishing lures. So, if an artist needs eyes for their project, chances are Handmade Glass Eyes has something that meets their needs. and if not: Megan will custom design them something to fit their specific needs!
Megan’s glass eyes are made with three primary backings, flat back, button back and wire pin, and come in sizes ranging as tiny as 4 mm to as large as 60 mm, so makers can mix and match if needed.
Handmade Glass Eyes by Megan Petersen doesn’t just make eyes. The store also has a collection of original glass cabochons perfect for jewelry, whether it be pendants or earrings. Two popular cabochons in the shop are the 20mm Glow in the Dark Moon Cabochon and the Scary Spider Glass Cabochon.
The guidelines for the giveaway are simple. Users need to fill in their email address at this link: https://handmadeglasseyes.com/pages/giveaway, and at the end of the month, the winner will be chosen at random and notified via the email they entered with.
Handmade Glass Eyes is strict about not sharing its customers' emails with anyone else; therefore, you know your email is safe with them and will only be used for communications about it's web store, such as upcoming glass eye launches, special secret discounts, and fun crafting tutorials. Have fun exploring the wide variety of handmade glass eyes, and good luck!
