Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 553 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,573 in the last 365 days.

Handmade Glass Eyes by Megan Petersen Introduces First Line of Plastic Safety Eyes

Bright Blue plastic Safety Eyes for Doll Making

Bright Blue plastic Safety Eyes for Doll Making

Green Zombie Plastic Safety Eyes for Doll Making

Green Zombie Plastic Safety Eyes for Doll Making

Turquoise Blue Cat Safety Plastic Eyes for Doll Making Crafts

Turquoise Blue Cat Safety Plastic Eyes for Doll Making Crafts

Handmade Glass Eyes is happy to announce its new launch in plastic safety eyes, its newest addition to the eyes collection.

SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spokane, Washington - Handmade Glass Eyes by Megan Petersen is happy to announce its new launch in plastic safety eyes. This variety of plastic safety eyes are its newest addition to the expanding eyes collection at handmadeglasseyes.com. The handmade brand now offers alternative options between glass or plastic to best suit the creator's craft.

The plastic eyes are handmade with great attention to detail. They are designed in a rainbow of iridescent colors to bring life towards a creative project. They come in many different shapes and styles to best suit any craftsman’s preference. Sizes for the new plastic safety eyes begin as small as 10mm and can get as large as 40mm. Styles go beyond just human eyes, including a wide genre of animals and fantasy styles. These plastic eyes serve to fulfill anyone's creative outlook.

Business owner and eye designer Megan Petersen has been designing and creating the glass eyes sold at handmadeglasseyes.com for 11 years now. After frequent requests for a plastic safety option, she engineered the alternative and provided the new line for her customers.

These realistic, high-definition eyes are the perfect addition to any handmade doll, sculpture, or craft. Our carefully crafted and detailed product allows for an exceptional finishing touch.

Megan Petersen
Handmade Glass Eyes / Megan's Beaded Designs
contact@megansbeadeddesigns.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Handmade Glass Eyes by Megan Petersen Introduces First Line of Plastic Safety Eyes

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail, Textiles & Fabric Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.