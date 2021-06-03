Handmade Glass Eyes by Megan Petersen Introduces First Line of Plastic Safety Eyes
Handmade Glass Eyes is happy to announce its new launch in plastic safety eyes, its newest addition to the eyes collection.SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spokane, Washington - Handmade Glass Eyes by Megan Petersen is happy to announce its new launch in plastic safety eyes. This variety of plastic safety eyes are its newest addition to the expanding eyes collection at handmadeglasseyes.com. The handmade brand now offers alternative options between glass or plastic to best suit the creator's craft.
The plastic eyes are handmade with great attention to detail. They are designed in a rainbow of iridescent colors to bring life towards a creative project. They come in many different shapes and styles to best suit any craftsman’s preference. Sizes for the new plastic safety eyes begin as small as 10mm and can get as large as 40mm. Styles go beyond just human eyes, including a wide genre of animals and fantasy styles. These plastic eyes serve to fulfill anyone's creative outlook.
Business owner and eye designer Megan Petersen has been designing and creating the glass eyes sold at handmadeglasseyes.com for 11 years now. After frequent requests for a plastic safety option, she engineered the alternative and provided the new line for her customers.
These realistic, high-definition eyes are the perfect addition to any handmade doll, sculpture, or craft. Our carefully crafted and detailed product allows for an exceptional finishing touch.
Megan Petersen
Handmade Glass Eyes / Megan's Beaded Designs
contact@megansbeadeddesigns.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook