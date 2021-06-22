The Eyes of a Spokane Businesswoman

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
My original handmade glass eyes are incorporated into jewelry, dolls, paper mache sculptures, fishing lures, props, masks, polymer clay art, Halloween decorations, cosplay accessories, and more.”
— Megan Petersen
SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Megan Petersen has been obsessed with creating eyes from a young age, no matter the medium, and has now made a business out of it.

It all started when Megan began creating glass eye cabochons for her artisan jewelry lines, and other creators noticed.

Many artists asked Megan where they could find the glass eyes that she used in her creations and when they discovered that Megan made the eyes, they began to request their own; Thus, Handmade Glass Eyes by Megan Petersen was created.

With hundreds of different styles and sizes, there are eyes for all creative projects.

Megan’s handmade glass eyes are used in art dolls, sculptures, fishing lures, jewelry, and more worldwide.

With multiple brands ranging from handmade glass eyes to beaded pattern designs and jewelry, this multifaceted businesswoman has found a fantastic way of mixing creative ability with business smarts.

Megan Petersen
Megan's Beaded Designs
+ +1 5092161769
email us here
