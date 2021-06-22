The Eyes of a Spokane Businesswoman

Megan designs an ever-increasing variety of handmade glass eye cabochons Handmade Glass Eye Designs Range from Realistic Animal Eyes to Extraordinary Fantasy Glass Eyes Founder and Handmade Glass Eye Designer Megan Petersen

Megan Petersen has been obsessed with creating eyes from a young age, no matter the medium, and has now made a business out of it.

My original handmade glass eyes are incorporated into jewelry, dolls, paper mache sculptures, fishing lures, props, masks, polymer clay art, Halloween decorations, cosplay accessories, and more.” — Megan Petersen