Suspect Sought in a First Degree Sexual Abuse Offense: 2900 Block of 30th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to a First Degree Sexual Abuse offense that occurred on Thursday, July 15, 2021, in the 2900 block of 30th Street, Southeast.

At approximately11:44 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim and forced the victim to engage in an unwanted sexual act. The victim was able to flee the scene and alert police.

The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 35-45 years old, between 5’8” and 5’10” tall. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, dark pants, a blue surgical mask and was carrying a dark in color cross body shoulder bag.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.