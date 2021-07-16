Arrest Made in a Burglary One and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense: 400 Block of Missouri Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary One and Theft One (Stolen Auto) offense that occurred on Thursday, July 15, 2021, in the 400 block of Missouri Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 6:15 am, the suspect entered an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property and the victims’ vehicle keys. The suspect then fled the scene in the victims’ vehicle.

On Thursday, July 15, 2021, 21 year-old Ronzoni Allen Jackson, Jr., of Temple Hills, MD, was arrested and charged with Burglary One and Theft One (Stolen Auto).