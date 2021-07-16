VARStreet Inc. forays into global market with WorksLeader launch
VARStreet Inc. increases its global footprint with the launch of WorksLeader – their new product to expand its presence beyond IT and Office supplies VARs.
WorksLeader is built on new-age technology powered by top security measures to provide high-performance and great experience to the VARs.”BURLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WorksLeader is a subscription-based B2B software application that has been designed to be an all-in-one business management software that enables B2B resellers from all verticals to automate their processes and increase revenue. It will allow the resellers to manage their complex operations from a single interface in a cost-effective manner.
Shiv Agarwal, Director, VARStreet Inc. says " Our continued success amidst the COVID-19 pandemic is a testament to the commitment we share with our customers. Going into 2021 we have launched WorksLeader. It is an attempt to go global empowering B2B resellers with the right technology to boost their efficiency"
WorksLeader offers a suite of B2B features like B2B eCommerce, sales quotation software, CRM solution, procurement, inventory management, and more. The smart catalog management solution enables the B2B resellers to add or upload their own products and services on the platform and launch their online store with responsive templates, marketing capabilities, strong analytics, and other B2B features in no time.
Shiv also added, “WorksLeader is built on new-age technology powered by top security measures to provide high-performance and great experience to the VARs. It is going to give a new direction to the overall vision and would help us cater to more customers globally”
About VARStreet
VARStreet Inc is a premier provider of a hosted B2B, B2G, and B2C advanced sales quoting and eCommerce solution for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators, and solution providers. VARStreet can also be leveraged by IT manufacturers, distributors, and other channel partners. Fuelled by more than $20 million capital investment, VARStreet is headquartered in Boston, MA, and has a subsidiary in Pune, India. VARStreet XC has been available in the market since 1999 and has undergone continual upgrades to adapt to the changing needs of the market and its customers.
