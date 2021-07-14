For immediate release: July 14, 2021 (21-168) Spanish

Contact: DOH Communications Public inquiries: State COVID-19 Information Hotline, 1-800-525-0127

Washington reaches 70% vaccination initiation milestone

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is thrilled to share today the state reached its 70% vaccination goal. As of July 12, 70% of people 16 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. This percentage includes vaccination rates from the Washington State Immunization Information System and aggregate data from the Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs. Information can be found on the DOH data dashboard, which is updated three times per week.

Although our state has reached this milestone, our work is not over. DOH will continue to focus on increasing immunization rates, especially among communities and groups that have lower vaccination rates.

Don’t forget your second dose

Across Washington about 4.3 million people have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Those who received a two-dose vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) should make it a priority to receive their second dose on time. While one dose does offer some protection, completing the series boosts the vaccine’s effectiveness to 90% or higher. Research shows COVID-19 vaccines offer protection against variants, including the Delta variant. Widespread vaccination can also prevent death and hospitalization. The more protected our communities are – the better.

At your first vaccination appointment, your provider should schedule a date for you to return to receive your second dose. The second dose should be administered as close to the recommended interval as possible.

Two doses of Pfizer should be given three weeks apart

Two doses of Moderna should be given four weeks apart

If you missed the window, you should still get your second dose. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the second dose can be administered up to six weeks after the first dose and people do not need to restart the series.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and CDC, people who are fully vaccinated do not need to worry about booster shots at this time. More information will be shared if and when science shows boosters are needed.

Vaccine lottery

This week one lucky Washington resident was chosen to win $1 million in the state’s “Shot of a Lifetime” Grand Prize drawing. The person was automatically entered to win because they received the COVID-19 vaccine. The giveaways will continue next week with “A Heroes Thanks,” which is a special vaccine lottery for military members, staff, and their families who were vaccinated through military health care providers. Those eligible can win up to $250,000. For more information or to opt in to the drawing, visit the state’s COVID-19 website. The first drawing will take place July 20.

Get vaccinated today

It will never be easier than now to get your COVID-19 vaccine. If you have questions, reach out to your healthcare provider or visit DOH’s Frequently Asked Questions page. To find vaccine near you, you can use the state’s Vaccine Locator website, text your zip code to GETVAX (438829) or VACUNA (822862) to receive addresses of nearby available vaccination sites, or call 833-VAX-HELP.

The DOH website is your source for a healthy dose of information. Find us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter. Sign up for the DOH blog, Public Health Connection.

###

Print version (PDF)