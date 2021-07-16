Derby Barracks/ MV Crash LSA
Request for Information
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A502359
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 07/15/2021 @ approx 2030 hours
STREET: 1529 Willoughby Lake Rd
TOWN: Brownington
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Juvenile #1
VEHICLE YEAR: 2004
VEHICLE MAKE: Yamaha
VEHICLE MODEL: Rhino
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Driver Side Damage
INJURIES: Minor Scrapes
HOSPITAL: None
Vehicle #1
Passenger: Juvenile #2
Injuries: None
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Unknown
AGE:
SEAT BELT? Y/N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VEHICLE YEAR: Unknown
VEHICLE MAKE:
VEHICLE MODEL:
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2:
INJURIES:
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police were
notified of a crash near 1529 Willoughby Lake Rd in the Town of Brownington.
Investigation revealed Juvenile #1 and #2 were turning into the above address,
operating a UTV when and unknown red pickup truck crashed into the side of the
UTV, throwing Juvenile #1 from the vehicle. The truck then left the scene
heading north on Willoughby Lake Rd. The Vermont State Police asks anyone with
information on the identity of the operator of the pickup to call the Derby
Barracks at 802 334 8881.
