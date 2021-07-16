Derby Barracks/ MV Crash LSA

Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A502359

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 07/15/2021 @ approx 2030 hours

STREET: 1529 Willoughby Lake Rd

TOWN: Brownington

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Juvenile #1

VEHICLE YEAR: 2004

VEHICLE MAKE: Yamaha

VEHICLE MODEL: Rhino

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Driver Side Damage

INJURIES: Minor Scrapes

HOSPITAL: None

Vehicle #1

Passenger: Juvenile #2

Injuries: None

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Unknown

AGE:

SEAT BELT? Y/N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VEHICLE YEAR: Unknown

VEHICLE MAKE:

VEHICLE MODEL:

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2:

INJURIES:

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police were

notified of a crash near 1529 Willoughby Lake Rd in the Town of Brownington.

Investigation revealed Juvenile #1 and #2 were turning into the above address,

operating a UTV when and unknown red pickup truck crashed into the side of the

UTV, throwing Juvenile #1 from the vehicle. The truck then left the scene

heading north on Willoughby Lake Rd. The Vermont State Police asks anyone with

information on the identity of the operator of the pickup to call the Derby

Barracks at 802 334 8881.

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881