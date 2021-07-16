Mobile App Development Trends and Key Statistics in 2021
In 2021, Many trending technologies in mobile app development are being implemented in almost all industries to provide convenience to the customers.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The mobile app development industry is constantly evolving as the customer demands and technological advancements have shown a great impact on present mobile app trends. The number of mobile applications getting developed each year is touching the sky as the ecommerce industry is more focused on mobile app development to increase their sales and improve brand identity.
Nowadays, most of the people are spending much time using their smartphone and even prefer to shop through mobile apps. This clearly indicates the demand for mobile app development for the ecommerce industry. It has been estimated that the ecommerce sales through mobile devices will reach $3.5 trillion by the end of 2021. Many trending technologies in mobile app development are now being implemented in almost every industry like healthcare, tourism, education, etc. to provide convenience to the customers and improve user experience.
Trending technologies in 2021
There are many latest trends in mobile app development out of which few technologies have been dominating nowadays. Let’s discuss the most important mobile app development trends in 2021.
Internet of Things (IoT)
IoT-enabled devices can get connected to a broader network providing automatic control and convenience to the customers. Smart home technology is one of the best examples which shows a rise in IoT and mobile app development. By the year 2027, the Global IoT market is predicted to reach $1463.19 billion. With advancements in IoT, people are using mobile apps from remote locations for adjusting the thermostat in their house, locking or unlocking their door, etc. Also, refrigerators and any household appliances can be connected to the mobile apps. Smart cities, Self-driving cars, IoT in the healthcare industry, etc. are the future trends of IoT.
Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning
Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) has already occupied a great place in mobile apps and devices. Artificial Intelligence has been taken to the next level with the usage of various AI-based photo filtering apps like Prisma, Face App, etc. AI-based voice assistants are forecasted to reach 8 billion by the year 2023. Many other advancements include Speech recognition, Chatbots, Image recognition, Image classification and tagging, Face unlock, Voice search, Predictive maintenance, etc. AI makes the mobile apps smarter and enhances the performance of mobile apps.
Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality
Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) are the most trending technologies which greatly impact applications related to video, camera, and gaming. Google’s ARcore and Apple’s ARkit show the great revolution and various benefits of these technologies. By the year 2024, the sales of AR glasses is predicted to rise to 3.9 million. There are many ways to use AR and VR in mobile apps as they are coming up with robust features like people occlusion, motion tracking, etc. Many industries like ecommerce, healthcare, education, etc. can avail a lot of benefits using these technologies.
Mobile Commerce
Mobile Commerce or M-Commerce has been a dominating trend in 2021 due to the current pandemic situation. A mobile app for any business will undoubtedly increase your sales and business revenue as well as enhance your brand reputation. As the ecommerce industry is more focusing on Mobile Commerce, it has been forecasted that 72.9% of ecommerce sales will be done through mobile devices by the end of 2021. Future trends of M-Commerce include Voice shopping, One-click ordering, Omnichannel shopping, etc.
Founder & CEO of Nextbrain Technologies, Mr. Saranraj CM says that, “As the best mobile app development company in Nashville, USA, we extend full-stack mobile app development services with an aim to provide customized solutions to our clients.”
About Nextbrain Technologies
Nextbrain Technologies is the best mobile and web app development company founded in 2016 having international offices in the USA, India, and Canada. Our mobile app developers are specialized in crafting unique and robust iOS, Android, React Native and Flutter applications with user-friendly features. We have good expertise in offering UI/UX design, website development and design, digital marketing, and various other services to represent your brand online.
With a team of highly talented mobile app developers, we are specialized in implementing various advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, IoT, Chatbots, Predictive analytics, Robotic Process Automation, and many other trending technologies. We are recognized as the most trusted Nashville app development company as client satisfaction and quality products are our main motto.
karthikai Selvam
KSA Enterprise
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn