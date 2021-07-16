VSP investigates incident involving hot-air balloon in Bradford

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

State police investigates incident involving hot-air balloon in Bradford

BRADFORD, Vt. (Thursday, July 15, 2021) — The Vermont State Police is investigating an incident involving a hot-air balloon that occurred Thursday evening, July 15, 2021, in the town of Bradford.

Troopers were notified at 7:45 p.m. of the incident, which occurred in the vicinity of Waits River Road. Initial reports indicate two people were involved, and at least one individual is deceased. The circumstances of the incident are under active investigation by members of the Field Force and Criminal divisions.

The state police will provide updates as the investigation continues.

- 30 -