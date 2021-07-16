Claro Analytics New API Helps Companies Improve Diversity
Labor Market Analytics leader announces new API that can help companies measure their Diversity programs and provide human capital metrics reporting.
Assessing if Diversity programs are working is critical but until now companies have had to rely on outdated government data or candidate self identification that's plagued by self selection bias.”NASHUA, NH, USA, July 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Claro Analytics, the leading Labor Market Analytics platform, today announces the immediate availability of a ground breaking API designed to help companies improve their Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives. Claro's disruptive technology enables organizations to anonymously assess the effectiveness of their recruitment marketing and talent acquisition efforts, to measure whether or not these critical business functions are achieving organizational Diversity KPIs. Businesses can also use Claro's API to audit their recruitment processes for adverse selection and bias, and to do anonymous Diversity benchmarking versus competitors.
— Michael Beygelman
Claro has been helping businesses drive sustainable improvements in the hiring and retention of Diverse talent and make more informed decisions about remote work and competitive compensation. The company's mission is to help organizations hire Diverse talent for both professional and hourly positions, and to make sure that businesses have real-time insights into global labor trends. The newly announced API capabilities galvanize Claro as the clear market leader.
“We’ve been stealthily working on proprietary machine learning technology that has been trained by more than 5 billion first and last name combinations to anonymously infer gender and ethnicity with a very high degree of accuracy,” said Michael Beygelman, Founder and CEO of Claro. He continued, “Assessing whether or not Diversity programs are working is critical to organizations, but until now companies have had to rely on outdated government data or candidate self identification, both of which are plagued by self selection bias and small sample size, making them unreliable bases for pivotal business decisions.”
According to a Harvard Business Review article, "In one recent survey, 93% of leaders agreed that the D&I agenda is a top priority, but only 34% believed that it’s a strength in their workplace. In another survey, 80% of HR professionals viewed companies as 'going through the motions.'" Many well-intended DEI programs fail because companies lack Diversity data, and Claro has uniquely solved this problem with the new Diversity API.
Claro is offering free API access tokens to any company that's interested in testing Claro's new Diversity API capabilities. Organizations that are interested in learning more about Claro's Diversity API capabilities are encouraged to visit https://claroanalytics.com and submit an inquiry.
About Claro Analytics
Claro’s mission is to organize all the world’s workforce-related information, and to make it easily accessible so that organizations can make more strategic decisions about talent. Claro’s innovative Labor Market Analytics platform is helping organizations that hire both professional and hourly workers with strategic initiatives like employee retention, diversity talent market mapping, workforce supply and demand planning, competitive talent benchmarking and real-time salary information.
