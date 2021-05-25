Claro Analytics Helps Companies Leverage Labor Market Data To Make Strategic Talent Decisions
Claro’s unique technology brings transparency to Diversity trends and provides actionable insights about local labor market conditions including compensation.
Cielo can now walk into pitches and client meetings with custom reports containing unique Labor Market insights I know the competition can't show.”NASHUA, NH, USA, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Claro Analytics, the leading Labor Market Intelligence platform, today announces that the company’s unique technology is helping businesses drive sustainable improvements in the hiring and retention of Diverse talent and make more informed decisions about remote work and competitive compensation. Claro’s mission is to help companies hire Diverse talent for both professional and hourly positions, and to make sure that companies have real-time insights into global labor trends.
— Sue Marks, Cielo CEO
Many leading businesses have partnered with Recruitment Process Outsourcing – RPO – companies. RPOs offer their expertise to companies, designing and executing customized talent acquisition programs proven to deliver on desired business outcomes and demonstrate exceptional return on investment.
Cielo is the world’s leading strategic RPO partner and industry innovator delivering RPO, Total Talent Acquisition, consulting, and executive search services in 100+ countries. Cielo is the no. 1 overall RPO provider on the 2020 Baker’s Dozen list, an annual ranking based on client satisfaction surveys and published by HRO Today magazine, and has been named a Leader on Everest Group’s 2021 Global Recruitment Process Outsourcing PEAK Matrix® report.
“Once I saw the impact Claro’s Labor Market Intelligence had on winning new business for our team at Cielo, I personally invested and sit on Claro’s Board,” said Sue Marks, CEO of Cielo. Ms. Marks added, “We now walk into our pitches and client meetings with custom reports containing unique Labor Market insights I know the competition can't show.”
Labor market intelligence is becoming a must-have for businesses: a recent Forbes article claims 92% of HR leaders state employee experience is a top priority at their company. As the economy begins to recover, there is a growing consensus among business leaders that attracting and retaining Diverse talent is one of their critical success factors.
“Businesses need guidance to navigate the severe labor shortage we are experiencing. Our insights about current labor market conditions such as talent availability, competitive demand and salaries help steer companies in the right direction,” said Michael Beygelman, Founder and CEO of Claro. He continued, “Many businesses have neither the expertise nor resources to quickly ramp up hiring or develop talent retention programs, so Cielo becomes their trusted partner and uses real-time labor market data to help them win.”
Organizations can learn more about Claro by visiting https://claroanalytics.com.
About Claro Analytics
Claro’s mission is to organize all the world’s workforce-related information, and to make it easily accessible so that organizations can make more strategic decisions about talent. Claro’s innovative Labor Market Intelligence platform is helping organizations that hire both professional and hourly workers with strategic initiatives like employee retention, diversity talent market mapping, workforce supply and demand planning, competitive talent benchmarking and real-time salary information.
