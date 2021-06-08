Claro Analytics Unveils New Time Zone Recruiting Features To Support Remote Workforce Strategies
Labor Market Analytics leader shakes up the market with game-changing features that enable companies to locate Diverse talent by using time zones as locations.
Today we announce unique technology that helps businesses do talent market mapping and recruiting by using time zones as locations, and this will give Claro clients a competitive advantage.”NASHUA, NH, USA, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Claro Analytics, the leading Labor Market Analytics platform, today announces the premiere of a unique feature set enabling businesses to identify and source Diverse talent using time zones as locations. Claro debuts this groundbreaking technology, which doesn’t exist in other products on the market, distancing itself from a stagnating recruiting technology vendor landscape riddled with undifferentiated solutions that fail to meet client expectations.
Claro has been helping businesses drive sustainable improvements in the hiring and retention of Diverse talent and make more informed decisions about remote work and competitive compensation, which has helped Claro achieve double digit customer growth. The company's mission is to help organizations hire Diverse talent for both professional and hourly positions, and to make sure that businesses have real-time insights into global labor trends. The newly announced time zone recruiting and talent market mapping capabilities galvanize Claro as the clear market leader.
“Figuring out who competitors are hiring in remote markets, and how much they’re paying, is complicated…but sourcing Diverse talent in remote locations has become nearly impossible,” said Michael Beygelman, Founder and CEO of Claro. He continued, “We’ve been working in stealth on unique technology that enables businesses to do talent market mapping and recruiting by using time zones, and now that we’ve released this new functionality, Claro clients will have a competitive advantage in the talent market.”
Hiring people in specific time zones is proven to help companies synchronize schedules and be more productive. However, until now, recruiting people in myriad locations in the same time zone has been impossible. Claro enables recruiters to select a time zone as their preferred location to take the guesswork out of aligning remote workers to their peers.
An Entrepreneur article cited, “More companies are offering more remote opportunities to ensure that employees can have a work-life balance, with 74 percent of companies planning to shift employees to remote work after the pandemic ends permanently.” And a recent PwC survey of 133 U.S. company executives revealed that 83% said remote work has been a success.
About Claro Analytics
Claro’s mission is to organize all the world’s workforce-related information, and to make it easily accessible so that organizations can make more strategic decisions about talent. Claro’s innovative Labor Market Intelligence platform is helping organizations that hire both professional and hourly workers with strategic initiatives like employee retention, diversity talent market mapping, workforce supply and demand planning, competitive talent benchmarking and real-time salary information.
