2021 USATF NATIONAL MASTERS OUTDOOR CHAMPIONSHIPS RETURN TO AMES IOWA JULY 22-25 AFTER YEAR OF COVID
AMES, IA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1051 of the world’s and country’s best Masters track and field athletes compete at Iowa State University’s Cyclone Sports Complex. 16 Masters world record holders, 57 American record holders, and 48 Iowans will be attending. Meet total of 1051 exceeds 2019 and is the largest USATF Masters outdoor event since 2014.
The USATF National Masters Outdoor Track & Field Championships are returning to Ames, Iowa July 22-25 for the first Masters Championships since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of competitions for the past 17 months. Athletes are excited to return to top-level competition at the Iowa State University Cyclone Sports Complex, 1022 Welch Avenue, Ames IA 50011. The meet’s 1051 participants is 160 more than the excellent 2019 turnout in Ames of 891.
Attending are 16+ current or previous age group Masters world record holders, 57 American outdoor record-holders, two Olympians, and 8 returning Champions from Iowa. There will be 23 competitors from the Ames area. In addition to individual five-year age group gold, silver, and bronze national medals, there will be 174 teams competing from across America in hard-fought contests for the men’s, women’s, and overall Club Team Championship awarded on the final day.
Events will be Thursday through Sunday from roughly 7:30am to 3pm each day, please note the schedule is subject to change if conditions require adjustments: https://www.usatf.org/events/2021/2021-usatf-masters-outdoor-championships/schedule
Media are welcome. Anyone who will have direct contact with athletes must have documentation showing full Covid-19 vaccination or evidence of a negative Covid-19 PCR test within the past seven days. The full Covid-19 protocols can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/cmfnh8z9
Spectators are welcome, for entry to the facility they will need to fill out a symptom survey and have their temperature checked.
Full event information and subsequent results are located here: https://www.usatf.org/events/2021/2021-usatf-masters-outdoor-championships
Note: Athletes at the meet are subject to U.S. Anti-Doping Agency drug testing.
About USATF Masters:
USA Track & Field (USATF) is the national governing body for track and field, long-distance running and race walking in the United States. USATF Masters (MTF) stages events in five-year age groups beginning with 25-29 up to those over 100 years of age; the competitors exemplify lifelong fitness and competition. Visit the USATF website for more information at www.usaft.org
(Source: USATF Masters Communications Subcommittee)
Media Contacts:
For Press Data click here: https://usatfmasters.org/2021-usatf-masters-outdoor-championships-press-data/
Robert Weiner, MTF Championships Media Director weinerpublic@comcast.net
301-283-0821, 202-306-120
Sandy L. Triolo, MTF Communications Chair mtfcommchair@gmail.com
Robert Weiner and Sandy L. Triolo
