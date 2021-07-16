Free COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Plaza Del Valle on Saturday, July 17th
Free COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Plaza Del Valle on Saturday, July 17
A free COVID19 vaccination clinic at Plaza Del Valle in Panorama City will run Saturday, July 17 from 10a.m. to 3p.m.
No appointment is necessary for those age 12 and up to receive a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccination at this San Fernando Valley clinic. COVID-19 vaccinations are our best tool for stopping the spread of this deadly disease to friends, family, elders, and the people who work hard to keep our communities safe and open.
Once vaccinated, the risk of hospitalization, serious illness, or death from COVID-19 become almost zero. With the spread of more infectious strains of COVID-19, including the delta variant, on the rise in California—community-wide protection from the disease is more important than ever. This vaccination clinic is presented as a caring collaboration among the following community organizations: LA Works; Meet Each Need With Dignity (MEND); Valley Care Community Consortium; the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians; Visiony Compromiso; El Nido Family Centers; Pacoima Beautiful; Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE); Salvadoran American Leadership and Educational Fund (SALEF); Esperanza Health and Wellness Center; and Plaza Del Valle. For more information contact: Gino Barragan; ginob@esperanzahealthandwellnesscenter.com; (818)934-3135
