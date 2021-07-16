Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 506 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,771 in the last 365 days.

Free COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Plaza Del Valle on Saturday, July 17th

Flyer with vaccination clinic information

Esperanza Health and Wellness Center logo

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contact: Gino Barragan; ginob@esperanzahealthandwellnesscenter.com; (818)934-3135

Free COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Plaza Del Valle on Saturday, July 17

A free COVID19 vaccination clinic at Plaza Del Valle in Panorama City will run Saturday, July 17 from 10a.m. to 3p.m.

No appointment is necessary for those age 12 and up to receive a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccination at this San Fernando Valley clinic. COVID-19 vaccinations are our best tool for stopping the spread of this deadly disease to friends, family, elders, and the people who work hard to keep our communities safe and open.

Once vaccinated, the risk of hospitalization, serious illness, or death from COVID-19 become almost zero. With the spread of more infectious strains of COVID-19, including the delta variant, on the rise in California—community-wide protection from the disease is more important than ever. This vaccination clinic is presented as a caring collaboration among the following community organizations: LA Works; Meet Each Need With Dignity (MEND); Valley Care Community Consortium; the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians; Visiony Compromiso; El Nido Family Centers; Pacoima Beautiful; Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE); Salvadoran American Leadership and Educational Fund (SALEF); Esperanza Health and Wellness Center; and Plaza Del Valle. For more information contact: Gino Barragan; ginob@esperanzahealthandwellnesscenter.com; (818)934-3135
#######

Gino Barragan
Esperanza Health and Wellness Center
+1 818-934-3135
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Free COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Plaza Del Valle on Saturday, July 17th

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.