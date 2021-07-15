Four Bears Bridge scheduled for inspection next week

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will begin a routine bridge inspection of the Four Bears Bridge on North Dakota Highway 23, near New Town, beginning Monday, July 19.

The inspection will take place from approximately 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. each day. The inspection is expected to be completed by Friday July 23. If inspections are not completed, work will continue on Monday July 26.

The speed limit will be reduced throughout the work zone and short delays are expected. Traffic will be reduced to one lane at times and flaggers will be present. During the inspection, a 16-foot width restriction will be in place.

The NDDOT would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.