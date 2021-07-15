NDOT Announces New Ramp Meter Coming to Western McCarran Boulevard On-Ramp to Eastbound I-80

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Interstate 80 travel into downtown Reno will be enhanced as the Nevada Department of Transportation installs a new ramp meter at the western McCarran Boulevard on-ramp to eastbound I-80.

Drivers will see intermittent shoulder closures over the coming month at the western McCarran Boulevard on-ramp to eastbound I-80 as the ramp meter base and other infrastructure is installed. The ramp meter will be activated in future months as network connectivity and testing are completed.

By more evenly metering the flow of traffic merging onto eastbound I-80, the future ramp meter will help reduce congestion and maintain a steadier traffic flow on eastbound I-80 into downtown Reno. It will also allow merging vehicles to enter the eastbound interstate more smoothly.

Ramp meters are traffic signals with red and green lights placed at the top of freeway on-ramps. Drivers stop when ramp meter lights are red. When the light turns green, one car can enter the freeway at a time. By smoothing traffic flow, ramp meters can reduce crashes associated with stop and go traffic and high-speed merging.

The ramp meter is similar to long-standing ramp meters on eastbound I-80 at Keystone Avenue, Virginia Street and Wells Boulevard. More information is available at dot.nv.gov/rampmeters.

Further state transportation information is available at dot.nv.gov or (775) 888-7000.