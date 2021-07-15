COMFORT SUITES PARADISE ISLAND READY TO WELCOME VACCINATED TRAVELERS
All-suite property extends conveniences, special promotion to attract summer travelersNASSAU-PARADISE ISLAND, BAHAMAS, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The award-winning Comfort Suites Paradise Island hotel has extended its successful “4th Night Free” promotion through November 15, 2021, offering travelers an affordable, convenient Caribbean getaway.
On May 1, 2021, the government of The Bahamas amended travel restrictions to permit visitors traveling to the archipelago from other countries who are fully vaccinated and have passed the two-week immunity period to be exempt from the COVID-19 testing requirements for entry and inter-island travel. Comfort Suites Paradise Island has also followed suit.
“All fully vaccinated guests staying at Comfort Suites Paradise Island will no longer be required to present a negative COVID-19 test, and may instead present their vaccination card,” reported Yasmine Mills-Strachan, Director of Sales of the 223-room property, while pointing out that some vaccines require two doses to be effective against the coronavirus while others require a single dose.
“As more people gain access to COVID-19 vaccinations, we look forward to a healthy and robust return of traditional summer travel patterns,” noted Mills-Strachan, who added that Comfort Suites Paradise Island continues to focus on providing exceptional value, convenience and Bahamian hospitality to every guest.
The popular, family-friendly hotel’s current “4th Night Free” promotion, which was launched in tandem with the property’s reopening at the end of 2020, offers guests a fourth night free, excluding taxes and fees, with three paid room nights.
The promotion also entitles guests to a food and beverage credit per room that can be used at Crusoe’s Restaurant, Bamboo Lobby Bar and Splash Pool Bar. A stay of three paid nights entitles guests to a $100 food and beverage credit, four or five nights entitles guests to a food and beverage credit of $150, and for a stay of six nights or more, the food and beverage credit increases to $200.
Adding to the appeal of the award-winning property, Comfort Suites Paradise Island offers many family-friendly amenities, including complimentary use of the facilities at neighboring Atlantis Paradise Island Resort, including Aquaventure and pool and beach access. A daily complimentary hot à la carte breakfast is available for all guests. Advanced booking is required to receive access to Atlantis Aquaventure.
“Comfort Suites is making it easier and more appealing than ever to visit us,” stated Mills-Strachan. “We are very excited to offer this special promotion and to welcome new and returning guests to their home away from home.”
Comfort Suites Paradise Island, which is consistently awarded high marks from users of leading travel websites such as TripAdvisor, continues to offer value-added amenities such as free Wi-Fi and free parking. A significant feature of the hotel is its Kids Stay, Play & Eat Free program. Children aged 11 and under stay free (in a room with a parent) and also eat free with a parent at Crusoe’s Restaurant, which offers signature entrées daily featuring local seafood and international favorites.
For more information about Comfort Suites Paradise Island’s “4th Night Free” promotion, and to save on summer vacations call the hotel toll-free at +1 (855) 603-1105 or email sales@comfortsuitespi.com.
About Comfort Suites Paradise Island
Comfort Suites Paradise Island is an all-suite hotel located on Paradise Island, The Bahamas. The hotel provides affordable accommodations and access to the facilities at the famed Atlantis Paradise Island Resort, including Aquaventure waterpark. Comfort Suites Paradise Island features 223 renovated junior suites that include flat-screen cable televisions and free wireless internet access, plus complimentary breakfast daily. For further information about one of the most family-friendly, affordable hotels on Paradise Island, visit www.comfortsuitespi.com.
Darcel Choy
Marketplace Excellence
+1 201-861-2056
email us here