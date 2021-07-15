Desalytics expands to Zambia, Malawi, and Zimbabwe
Water is key for mining, tourism, and manufacturing, key sectors for the economic rebound in Zambia. Our water solutions help companies improve operations, reduce cost and maximize returns”DUBAI, UAE, July 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Desalytics Water Solutions, a company specializing in the distribution of water treatment and water quality consumables and equipment, has strengthened its operations in Sub-Saharan Africa with its latest acquisition in Zambia, with subsidiaries in Malawi and Zimbabwe.
Walid Khoury, General Manager of Desalytics, explains the strategic importance of the new acquisition: “Despite the challenges that Covid-19 presented, and the recession of 2020, the economy in Zambia is projected to grow in 2021 and beyond, due to the recovery of the mining, tourism, and manufacturing sectors. Water is key for these market segments, and the solutions we offer can help companies improve operations, reduce cost and maximize returns”.
With this acquisition, Desalytics expands its footprint in the African continent, following earlier announcements for Kenya and Cameroun. In addition, says Khoury, “we are in advance talks to establish local partnerships in other countries. We need to be close to customers, so we can help them improve their processes, deliver results and most importantly provide safe water and treated effluent for the communities they serve”.
Desalytics was established in 2020 to help municipal and industrial customers produce reliable water, optimize processes, maximize returns at a competitive cost through expertise, technologies, and local footprint. Desalytics’ innovative business model relies on a social impact investing approach where the company partners with young African entrepreneurs and helps them start or scale their businesses, create jobs through working capital injection, mentoring programs, and global supplier relationships.
